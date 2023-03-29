Why The Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Suddenly Stepped Down Before Season 6

Watch : Sam Jaeger Hopes Serena Finds Redemption in Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale is no longer under Bruce Miller's eye.

Bruce, who has worked as the Hulu drama's showrunner since its inception in 2017, has stepped away from the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his place, long-time Handmaid's writers and producers Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang will take over as showrunners for the sixth and final season, which does not yet have a release date.

However, Bruce isn't leaving the Handmaid's Tale universe behind—he's merely pivoting.

Instead of juggling two shows at once, Bruce will now focus solely on developing The Testamants—the upcoming series based on Handmaid's author Margaret Atwood's 2019 follow-up novel—which picks up years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale.

Additionally, the outlet reports that Bruce will still write two episodes of The Handmaid Tale's swan song season.

As for what to expect from season six, Handmaid's Tale star O.T. Fagbenle recently told E! News that viewers should expect the series' ending to line up with the start of The Testaments.