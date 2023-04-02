Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweet Escape to the 2023 CMT Music Awards Is the Perfect Date

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas April 2. See how they turned the award show into a date night.

Don't speak; we know what you're thinking about this special date night.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani stepped out in Austin, Texas to attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards April 2. But before taking the stage at the Moody Center for two separate performances, the couple turned heads with their red carpet appearance.

Gwen stunned in a Valentino Couture ensemble that featured a dazzling, mini skirt paired with an oversized blazer, a black tie and fluffy boots. Her glam was perfected by makeup artist Ernesto Casillas using GXVE Beauty. As for Blake, he stuck to his signature red-carpet style of jeans paired with a blazer and boots.

It's about to be a big night for the artists who are bringing the party to Texas. For starters, Gwen, 53, will team up with Carly Peace for a world premiere collaboration. As for Blake, 46, he's expected to perform one of his biggest hits of his career.

He also may walk away with a major award including Video of the Year thanks to "No Body."

Regardless of who wins and loses, Blake and Gwen appear to still be in the honeymoon phase after enjoying a private wedding at an Oklahoma ranch in 2021.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"The marriage is so fun!" Gwen said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2022. "I'm so into it so I feel very blessed. He's my best friend. We have so much fun."  

Another "Hella Good" part of this relationship is Blake's close relationship with Gwen's kids Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

When reflecting on his career, The Voice coach shared how his relationship with Gwen reminded him that there are bigger things in life than just a singing career.

"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he shared with Lon Helton during the Country Radio Seminar. "Marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys and all of a sudden you go, there's other stuff." 

There's also many more artists turning the 2023 CMT Music Awards into a star-studded event. Keep reading for all the star sightings! 

