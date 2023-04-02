Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweet Escape to the 2023 CMT Music Awards Is the Perfect Date

Watch : CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

Don't speak; we know what you're thinking about this special date night.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani stepped out in Austin, Texas to attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards April 2. But before taking the stage at the Moody Center for two separate performances, the couple turned heads with their red carpet appearance.

Gwen stunned in a Valentino Couture ensemble that featured a dazzling, mini skirt paired with an oversized blazer, a black tie and fluffy boots. Her glam was perfected by makeup artist Ernesto Casillas using GXVE Beauty. As for Blake, he stuck to his signature red-carpet style of jeans paired with a blazer and boots.

It's about to be a big night for the artists who are bringing the party to Texas. For starters, Gwen, 53, will team up with Carly Peace for a world premiere collaboration. As for Blake, 46, he's expected to perform one of his biggest hits of his career.

He also may walk away with a major award including Video of the Year thanks to "No Body."