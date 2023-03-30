11 Beauty Products to Help You Wake Up in the Morning

Not a morning person? No problem. Use these beauty products to feel refreshed and energized in the A.M.

By Ella Chakarian Mar 30, 2023 12:00 PMTags
e-comm: morning skincare product roundup

Rise and shine, sleepyhead.

Whether you're a morning person or hit snooze on your alarm more times than you can count, we rounded up some of the best beauty finds to help you kickstart your morning. From brightening undereye creams that minimize dark circles to cleansing devices that deeply massage the skin, this roundup has all the products you need to feel like your best self in the morning, even when you just want to go back to sleep. We basically found the best beauty products that will have you feeling like you woke up on the right side of the bed.

Below, shop 11 of our most trusted beauty products to get you prepped and ready to start your day.

ESARORA Ice Roller

You're definitely going to want to make time in the mornings to use this ice roller. Whether you wake up with a headache or dull, puffy skin, this ice roller claims to calm skin and alleviate redness. It's the perfect refreshing way to kickstart your morning skincare regimen.

$19
Amazon

ageLOC Rose Gold LumiSpa iO

If you're in the market to upgrade your skincare game, incorporating Nu Skin's ageLOC Rose Gold LumiSpa iO is the splurge-worthy device our editors can't get enough of. The innovative cleansing device can be used twice a day, for two minutes at a time, for results that reveal glowing, smooth and deeply replenished skin. Starting your mornings with this cleansing device will feel like a deep, revitalizing massage for your face and neck. What better way to kick off your day?

$245
Nu Skin

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum

This Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dew Drop serum is like glass skin in a bottle. The TikTok-loved Watermelon Glow serum has a high shine finish that makes you glow at all the right angles. You can use it as a base for your makeup to achieve an extra dewy look, or rock it on bare skin instead. It looks amazing either way!

$35
Sephora

Milky Jelly Cleanser

Start your morning with a fresh face by using Glossier's top-rated Milky Jelly Cleanser. Reviewers with varying skin types say the creamy gel face wash makes their skin "feel so amazing." It's the perfect nourishing formula that will wake your skin right up.

$19
Glossier

Origins GinZing™ Ultra-Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream

Boost your skin's brightness and energy with this super-rich Origins cream. According to the brand, the cream helps to wake up extra-dry and dull skin.

One reviewer gushes, "I use this every morning after I wash my face. I've never had any issue with pilling. I let it dry a few minutes then am able to put my makeup on over it. It feels light, absorbs well, and smells like an orange creamsicle! Lovely way to wake up, highly recommend."

$36
Sephora

this works Morning Expert Vitamin C Power Mask

For a quick morning face mask, opt for the Morning Expert Vitamin C Power Mask from this works. Utilizing water-activated vitamin C granules that exfoliate away roughness and dullness, the mask will give you a boosted complexion to help you take on your day. All it takes is one minute of massaging the formula on your face and neck.

$60
Dermstore

Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

If you're not wearing SPF every morning, this is your sign to start. There's no better sunscreen to incorporate into your skincare regimen than Shiseido's Vita-Clear sunscreen. With SPF 42 and hyaluronic acid, the lightweight sunscreen protects and hydrates the skin without leaving behind any residue. It's especially nourishing for dry skin!

$38
Sephora

Herbivore Super Nova 5% THD Vitamin C + Caffeine Brightening Eye Cream

Say goodbye to puffy, dull morning eyes with Herbivore's Super Nova eye cream. With vitamin C and caffeine, the lightweight formula will minimize those undereye bags and brighten your complexion. You can easily layer makeup over the eye cream since it isn't too heavy. Even if you haven't gotten your full eight hours of rest, this eye cream will make it seem like you got the best beauty sleep of your life.

$48
Sephora

Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub

Nothing feels as rejuvenating and energizing as a good exfoliating scrub. Incorporate Tree Hut's Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub to your morning shower routine to massage away dry, flaky skin.

$9
$8
Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush

Whether you're a morning person or not, the last thing you want to start your day with is ripping through and tugging at tangles. Be gentle on your tresses with this detangling hairbrush that you can snag from Amazon for just $12. 

$20
$12
Amazon

ACURE Dry Shampoo

Give your tresses a little morning pick-me-up with this clean dry shampoo from Acure. It has over 6,000 positive reviews, and it'll make your hair look oil-free and refreshed in seconds. It's the perfect dry shampoo for those mornings you're in a rush.

$13
$9
Amazon

