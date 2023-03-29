The Bachelor Alums Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Share Affordable Ideas for Your Next Date Night

We interviewed Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. fell in love on The Bachelor, traveling the world together and enjoying luxurious, next-level date setups. After their season ended, they continued that momentum, embarking on unique adventures, which strengthened their bond as a couple. Lauren recalled, "When we first got off the show we traveled a lot and experienced so many things as a couple. Life slowed down when Alessi arrived but we have honestly never stopped making time to date. I think we need that as a couple!"

Arie added, "I think many parents like us find it difficult to make time for each other. We make dating a priority because if we are in a good place then every other aspect of our family life is better as well."

If you want to follow their lead and make dating a priority, Arie and Lauren have made things easy for you. They created an app called DUO, which stands for Dates Unlike Others. Arie said, "DUO is designed to give couples 'datespiration' through our hundreds of date ideas."

You may feel like you got a date card on The Bachelor with DUO's next level of membership. Arie explained, "One step further, we offer 'surprise dates' to our premium members. These dates are planned and coordinated by our date planners to give a unique date experience. Couples will arrive at locations without knowing what's in store until they arrive! We wanted to give our dating experiences on reality tv back to everyday couples!"

In an exclusive E! interview, Arie and Lauren shared their affordable date night must-haves for every scenario, including picnics, beach days, spa dates, and cozy nights at home.