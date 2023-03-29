The Bachelor Alums Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Share Affordable Ideas for Your Next Date Night

We interviewed Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. fell in love on The Bachelor, traveling the world together and enjoying luxurious, next-level date setups. After their season ended, they continued that momentum, embarking on unique adventures, which strengthened their bond as a couple. Lauren recalled, "When we first got off the show we traveled a lot and experienced so many things as a couple. Life slowed down when Alessi arrived but we have honestly never stopped making time to date. I think we need that as a couple!"
Arie added, "I think many parents like us find it difficult to make time for each other. We make dating a priority because if we are in a good place then every other aspect of our family life is better as well."
If you want to follow their lead and make dating a priority, Arie and Lauren have made things easy for you. They created an app called DUO, which stands for Dates Unlike Others. Arie said, "DUO is designed to give couples 'datespiration' through our hundreds of date ideas."
You may feel like you got a date card on The Bachelor with DUO's next level of membership. Arie explained, "One step further, we offer 'surprise dates' to our premium members. These dates are planned and coordinated by our date planners to give a unique date experience. Couples will arrive at locations without knowing what's in store until they arrive! We wanted to give our dating experiences on reality tv back to everyday couples!"
In an exclusive E! interview, Arie and Lauren shared their affordable date night must-haves for every scenario, including picnics, beach days, spa dates, and cozy nights at home.
E!: What's a date night must-have under $25 that you would recommend?
AL: We have a lot of "datespiration" on the DUO App that don't require a big budget! Some of our favorites include sunset/sunrise lookouts as well as picnic options, depending on your area.
Some of the more unique ones are "Jaws in the pool" where you would inflate a blow up mattress and float in a pool or lake while watching Jaws on an iPad. Another off the wall one is "few of my favorite things" where you customize your date based on all your partner's favorite foods, games, you name it. With this date, thoughtfulness goes a long way!
E!: If you're planning a beach date, what would you bring?
LL: Picnic basket with drinks and snack, towels, umbrella, card games, beach toys, Bluetooth speaker. It's a simple date but could be made even more romantic if you bring a journal to write down some of the goals or dreams you'd like to accomplish as a couple.
Willow Picnic Basket Set for 2 Persons with Large Insulated Cooler Bag and Travelino Portable Wine Picnic Table
Arie shared, "We love this picnic basket and small table."
Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel With Travel Bag 39 X 71 Quick Dry Sand Free Lightweight Large Oversized
These chic towels are perfect for a beach day or picnic. They're sand-resistant, quick-drying, and easy to transport since they come with a matching carrying case. These towels have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sport-Brella Super-Brella SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopy Umbrella for Beach and Sports Events
Step up your beach day with this umbrella that has zippered side windows, built-in SPF 50+ sun protection, and ground stakes with tie-down cords for stability. It has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hoyle Waterproof Playing Cards
Don't take any chances using any old deck of cards at the beach. You need this waterproof deck with 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL Clip 3- Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Up to 10 Hours of Play
This Bluetooth speaker is another waterproof beach must-have. It has a crisp, clear sound and a long battery life. It's lightweight and you can easily clip it to your beach bag. This speaker has 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Do you recommend any must-haves for a long-distance couple for a virtual date night?
LL: You have our wheels turning with this one! We haven't put much thought into this, but yes there are tons of things you can do. I think the must haves would definitely be a strong internet connection and setting up a good atmosphere for your video calls. For activities, you could play games, create bucket lists together, watch movies at the same time or even take a cooking class and see whose meal turned out the best.
E!: What are some date night essentials for a night in?
AL: With any date it's about knowing your partner and making it thoughtful. If they like games, a certain type of dish for dinner or maybe they are more adventurous and would like to do a scavenger hunt. It's all about effort really
E!: Share date must-haves for a spa/self-care date at home.
AL:On the Duo App we have curated lists for our home date ideas! Here is our spa date list.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask Puffy Eyes and Dark Circle- 20 Pairs
These are such a great deal and they're an amazing product. These under-eye gels are so hydrating and cooling. Keep them in the fridge for a super refreshing experience. The Dermora eye masks have 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask- Pore Reducer for Acne, Blackheads and Oily Skin; Tightens Skin for A Healthier Complexion
If you're struggling with oily skin and clogged pores, add this mud mask to your spa night. It's great to remove excess oil and give your skin a deep clean, according to the brand. It has 32,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Order this NOW. Wow!!! I'm in love with the product! Every time I use it, my skin feels and looks amazing."
Dermal 24 Combo Pack Facial Mask Sheet Masks
If you prefer a sheet mask, this set has 24 to choose from. These address different skin concerns including acne, dehydration, and irritation. This bundle has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maple Holistics Aromatherapy Sensual Massage Oil for Couples
Use this aromatherapy massage oil for a spa night. This affordable find has 5-star Amazon reviews. It's formulated with sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, and Vitamin E.
E!: Arie, what is your favorite date that Lauren has planned for the two of you?
AL: I think maybe the most creative one she planned was goat yoga in our backyard. It was during COVID, so it was great because it was light and fun and we still laugh about it. There were so many goats and they ate all of our plants.
E!: Lauren, what's your favorite date that Arie has planned?
LL: Arie took me paddle boarding at sunrise! We went down the salt river and there were wild horses playing in the water, it was amazing!
E!: Share date night must-haves for a home cooking/ baking date.
AL: Here are our list!
Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker
If you can't make a campfire in the backyard, you can still make S'mores with this flameless heater. This kit has two stainless steel roasting skewers and four-compartment trays for easy access to your ingredients. Amazon shoppers left 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews for this set.
Tribeca Curations S'mores Kit
This bundle has skewers, chocolate bars, marshmallows, and graham crackers to create some delicious S'mores.
The Date Night Cookbook: Romantic Recipes & Easy Ideas to Inspire from Dawn till Dusk
Looking for some fun date night recipes? This book has you covered with fun, delicious, easy-to-make recipes.
