The Masked Singer: A Netflix Reality Star and a Beloved Sitcom Legend Get Unmasked

For its '80s Night episode, The Masked Singer brought the hairspray, the shoulder pads and two more dramatic eliminations.
First up, The Doll made his debut with a performance of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds. The rousing rendition was preceded by a clue package that included hairspray, a playbill and a dollhouse filled with animals.
After the performance, CHiPS star Erik Estrada hit the stage to reveal a final clue about The Doll: the word "ghostwriter."
Up next, the dazzling Scorpio made her Masked Singer debut with "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper. Scorpio's clue package included sporting equipment, a picture of a beautiful house and a red dress. As for her final clue? Young MC introduced a couple of dancers performing The Sprinkler.
Finally, Moose debuted with a performance of "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis and the News. The antlered mystery man's clue package featured a beer glass, hot dogs, a letterman jacket and a stuffed animal bear.
After the performance, Dallas star Charlene Tilton presented a final clue for Moose: the words "acceptance speech." Though, Moose explained that the real hint was actually his lack of acceptance speeches.
Once the initial votes were counted, Moose was eliminated and unmasked as Cheers star George Wendt—who was nominated for six Emmys for his work on the classic sitcom, but never won.
That left Doll and Scorpio to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale set to Duran Duran's "Hungry Like the Wolf."
Ultimately, Doll emerged victorious, leaving Scorpio to be unmasked as Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.
Find out of The Doll can advance even further in the competition when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
