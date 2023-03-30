The Masked Singer: A Netflix Reality Star and a Beloved Sitcom Legend Get Unmasked

Watch : Germaphobe Howie Mandel Talks Wearing Masked Singer Lobster Costume

For its '80s Night episode, The Masked Singer brought the hairspray, the shoulder pads and two more dramatic eliminations.

First up, The Doll made his debut with a performance of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds. The rousing rendition was preceded by a clue package that included hairspray, a playbill and a dollhouse filled with animals.

After the performance, CHiPS star Erik Estrada hit the stage to reveal a final clue about The Doll: the word "ghostwriter."

Up next, the dazzling Scorpio made her Masked Singer debut with "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper. Scorpio's clue package included sporting equipment, a picture of a beautiful house and a red dress. As for her final clue? Young MC introduced a couple of dancers performing The Sprinkler.

Finally, Moose debuted with a performance of "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis and the News. The antlered mystery man's clue package featured a beer glass, hot dogs, a letterman jacket and a stuffed animal bear.