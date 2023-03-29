Pope Francis Hospitalized With Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis is receiving care for some recent health issues.
The 86-year-old has been hospitalized for a respiratory infection after experiencing breathing difficulties the past few days, Director of the Press Office of the Holy See Matteo Bruni told NBC News via translation.
The update comes as Francis (born Jorge Mario Bergoglio) visited Policlinico A. Gemelli—a medical center in Rome—March 29 for medical exams, which revealed the respiratory condition. In a statement, Bruni noted that the visit "highlighted a respiratory infection (excluding the Covid 19 infection) which will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy."
And amid his recovery, Francis remains thankful for the support he's received.
The statement added, "Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayers."
Francis—who succeeded the late Pope Benedict XVI in 2013—has canceled all audiences through March 31, according to NBC. However, the Vatican has not stated whether the Pope will be recovered enough to attend upcoming events for the Vatican's Holy Week, which were slated to begin April 2 for Palm Sunday.
This latest hospitalization comes nearly two years after a 10-day stint in Gemelli in July 2021. At the time he had 33 centimeters of his colon removed, according to NBC. Francis also previously had part of one lung removed due to a respiratory infection he battled as a young man, per the outlet.
Prior to his hospitalization March 29, Francis held an audience at Saint Peter's Square. That day he also shared a message on Twitter.
"We must never forget the moment and the way in which God enters into our lives," he wrote, "treasuring in our hearts and minds that encounter with Grace that enkindles faith in our hearts and sparks zeal for the Gospel within us."