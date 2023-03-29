Pope Francis Hospitalized With Respiratory Infection

Watch : Lea Michele's Son Hospitalized for "Scary Health Issue"

Pope Francis is receiving care for some recent health issues.

The 86-year-old has been hospitalized for a respiratory infection after experiencing breathing difficulties the past few days, Director of the Press Office of the Holy See Matteo Bruni told NBC News via translation.

The update comes as Francis (born Jorge Mario Bergoglio) visited Policlinico A. Gemelli—a medical center in Rome—March 29 for medical exams, which revealed the respiratory condition. In a statement, Bruni noted that the visit "highlighted a respiratory infection (excluding the Covid 19 infection) which will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy."

And amid his recovery, Francis remains thankful for the support he's received.

The statement added, "Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayers."

Francis—who succeeded the late Pope Benedict XVI in 2013—has canceled all audiences through March 31, according to NBC. However, the Vatican has not stated whether the Pope will be recovered enough to attend upcoming events for the Vatican's Holy Week, which were slated to begin April 2 for Palm Sunday.