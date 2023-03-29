Gabriel Basso's Transformation From Child Star to The Night Agent Has the Internet Shook

Like a secret agent in the night, Gabriel Basso's transformation almost snuck right past fans.
Gabriel, who plays Peter Sutherland in Netflix's The Night Agent, wasn't always working the Night Action phone line. Before his onscreen role as an FBI employee, the 28-year-old was a child star who appeared in many fan-favorite projects, such as the show iCarly, where he played fake Freddie, and the 2013 film The Kings of Summer, where he took on the role of Patrick Keenan.
The difference between how Gabriel looked as young actor versus his adult appearance was comically highlighted in a TikTok shared March 28. In the clip a montage of throwback pics is followed by current photos of Gabriel with an audio that says, "How does this turn into this?"
And let's just say, fans are pretty shook up over Gabriel's glow up. One user wrote, "I was not expecting THAT." Meanwhile another added, "Jaw dropped."
It won't be the last time audiences get to see all-grown-up Gabriel as his character Peter. Per Deadline, The Night Agent has been renewed for a second season.
As for what it's like for Gabriel to act in such a high-stakes series? The actor recently shared about his physical training for the role.
"I tend to stay in shape in real life and I fight a lot in real life and I train a lot," he told Netflix's Tudum in an interview published March 27. "What was difficult is that stunt fighting is sort of its own martial arts. Movements have to be bigger and punches have to be wider—they have to cross the lens. That was a little gear I had to change."
In fact, stunt work is a skill he's been honing since his days as a child star. When asked how long he has practiced martial arts, he noted, "since I was a kid."
"I've boxed my whole life. I did Taekwondo as a child, which is a sort of sport fighting," he added. "I think it helped my movement. I've also done kickboxing and Muay Thai. Grappling is new to me and I've been learning. Bas Rutten is sort of my coach. I've been training with him a bunch. I try to absorb as much as I can from everybody I can."