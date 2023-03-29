Gabriel Basso's Transformation From Child Star to The Night Agent Has the Internet Shook

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Like a secret agent in the night, Gabriel Basso's transformation almost snuck right past fans.

Gabriel, who plays Peter Sutherland in Netflix's The Night Agent, wasn't always working the Night Action phone line. Before his onscreen role as an FBI employee, the 28-year-old was a child star who appeared in many fan-favorite projects, such as the show iCarly, where he played fake Freddie, and the 2013 film The Kings of Summer, where he took on the role of Patrick Keenan.

The difference between how Gabriel looked as young actor versus his adult appearance was comically highlighted in a TikTok shared March 28. In the clip a montage of throwback pics is followed by current photos of Gabriel with an audio that says, "How does this turn into this?"

And let's just say, fans are pretty shook up over Gabriel's glow up. One user wrote, "I was not expecting THAT." Meanwhile another added, "Jaw dropped."