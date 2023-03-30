RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Reveals If She's Ever Considered Divorce Amid Marriage Problems

Watch : Teresa Giudice Addresses RHONJ Exit Rumors

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jennifer Aydin has never shied away from showing the struggles in her marriage to Bill Aydin.

But for any viewers who think the Bravo stars are headed for divorce, the mother of four says the possibility of a breakup has never even crossed her mind.

"Never, not even once," the 45-year-old exclusively told E! News. "If I didn't break up with him after him having an affair, I'm definitely not going to break up with him after a little a few hiccups over the children. Parents fight over children, children cause stress to a marriage, but you make it work."

After it was revealed last season that Bill had an affair a decade ago, season 13 has followed the couple as they sought therapy to work on their ongoing marriage issues. But Jennifer assures fans their problems aren't as serious as they might look on TV.

"Sure, there's going to be times where he annoys the s--t out of me or when I annoy the s--t out of him," she explained. "That's marriage, for better or worse, till death do us part. I look at him and I'm like, 'You're stuck with me.'"