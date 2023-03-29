Annemarie Wiley Filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

A fresh face has joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Annemarie Wiley, wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, is currently filming for the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season, a source confirmed to E! News. However, it's unclear if the anesthesiologist and mother of four will be an actual diamond holder or a supporting co-star (AKA "friend of") as the network has not yet made any official casting announcements.
The 40-year-old seemingly hinted at a possible RHOBH connection in a March 25 Instagram post filled with diamond emojis. "Step outside of your comfort zone," she wrote. "Try new things. Don't turn down novel experiences. Never stop growing. And most importantly, SMILE through it all!"
In addition to her medical career, Annemarie is the co-founder of Project Transition, an organization that provides educational and mentorship programs to youth and communities in need.
Annemarie and Marcellus share three children—son Marcellus Jr., 7, and daughters Ariya Jayne, 4, Alivia Marie, 3—as well as Marcellus Sr.'s 24-year-old daughter Morocca Alise from a previous relationship.
Annemarie's possible addition to the Bravo series comes just a few months after Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins announced their exits from the show after season 12.
As for who remains? Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all be back for season 13.
In addition to Annemarie, several others within the Bravoverse have been spotted with the current cast at various outings. This includes former RHOBH Housewives Denise Richards, Kim Richards and Camille Grammer, as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen.
