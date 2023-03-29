Annemarie Wiley Filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

Watch : RHOBH Stars Tease Season 13: Will Kathy Hilton Return? They Say...

A fresh face has joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Annemarie Wiley, wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, is currently filming for the Bravo series' upcoming 13th season, a source confirmed to E! News. However, it's unclear if the anesthesiologist and mother of four will be an actual diamond holder or a supporting co-star (AKA "friend of") as the network has not yet made any official casting announcements.

The 40-year-old seemingly hinted at a possible RHOBH connection in a March 25 Instagram post filled with diamond emojis. "Step outside of your comfort zone," she wrote. "Try new things. Don't turn down novel experiences. Never stop growing. And most importantly, SMILE through it all!"

In addition to her medical career, Annemarie is the co-founder of Project Transition, an organization that provides educational and mentorship programs to youth and communities in need.

Annemarie and Marcellus share three children—son Marcellus Jr., 7, and daughters Ariya Jayne, 4, Alivia Marie, 3—as well as Marcellus Sr.'s 24-year-old daughter Morocca Alise from a previous relationship.