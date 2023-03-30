20 Strange and Unusual Secrets About Beetlejuice Revealed

Watch : Stranger Things: Winona Ryder REACTS to Millie's New Look

It's still showtime!

Thirty-five years ago, Winona Ryder said the name Beetlejuice three times, introducing audiences to Michael Keaton's strange and unusual title character, brought to life by Tim Burton for his 1988 movie. With his unruly green hair, pinstripe suit and unusual mannerisms, the malicious spirit became a film icon, cementing Keaton's place as one of Hollywood's hottest leading men. Come on, who else could go from Beetlejuice to Batman?

But before the dark comedy premiered on March 30, 1988, Keaton, his co-star Alec Baldwin and Warner Bros. weren't exactly convinced that audiences would be willing to hop on the wild banana boat ride that is Beetlejuice. In fact, the original script was vastly different, offering a darker and more deadly take before humor was eventually (and successfully) sprinkled in during production, including that iconic dinner scene set to "Day-O."

The unique blend of absurdity and alarm proved to be the perfect mix, with Beetlejuice going on to become a surprise hit at the box office, spawning a hit animated series and winning an Oscar. But did you know Keaton originally turned down the role? And that an '80s sitcom actress came this close to beating out Ryder to play goth teen icon Lydia?