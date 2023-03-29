Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson Slams Rumors About Why She Didn't Participate in Reunion

Watch : Why Amy Jo Johnson ISN'T in the Power Rangers Special

Amy Jo Johnson has had enough of the rumors.

More than two months after Netflix and Hasbro announced some of the original stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were reuniting for a stand-along special, one cast member is explaining why she's not part of the project.

"Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money," Johnson, who played original Pink Ranger, wrote on Twitter March 26. "Simply not true. Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn't go to NZ for a month or none of ur beeswax."

Johnson also confirmed the reunion was filmed before original Green Ranger Jason David Frank passed away in November 2022.

Both chose not to participate "for our own reasons," Johnson said on Twitter.

Back in January, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the reunion special. In the clip, the Rangers reunite three decades after their initial formation to tackle a global threat.