Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson Slams Rumors About Why She Didn't Participate in Reunion

Amy Jo Johnson has had enough of the rumors.
More than two months after Netflix and Hasbro announced some of the original stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were reuniting for a stand-along special, one cast member is explaining why she's not part of the project.
"Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money," Johnson, who played original Pink Ranger, wrote on Twitter March 26. "Simply not true. Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn't go to NZ for a month or none of ur beeswax."
Johnson also confirmed the reunion was filmed before original Green Ranger Jason David Frank passed away in November 2022.
Both chose not to participate "for our own reasons," Johnson said on Twitter.
Back in January, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the reunion special. In the clip, the Rangers reunite three decades after their initial formation to tackle a global threat.
Original stars like David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas and Catherine Sutherland will appear in the special while Power Rangers Dino Dury star Charlie Kersh will join the cast.
At the time, Johnson explained why she wasn't part of the original announcement. "For the record I never said no...I just didn't say yes to what was offered," she wrote on Twitter Jan. 18. "But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!"
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers launched the Power Rangers universe when it first premiered in 1993. The show ran for three seasons on Fox under the original title, but the story continues to this day as Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, which will also return to Netflix in 2023.
Although she passed on the reunion, Johnson previously popped up for a cameo in the 2017 Power Rangers reboot. She also hinted that she will tune in for the upcoming reunion. "Excited to see my pals
@David_Yost & @Walterejones rock it though!!," she wrote on Twitter. "#PowerRangers."
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always airs April 19 on Netflix.