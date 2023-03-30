Expecto Intense Feelings Reading Tom Felton's Tribute to Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane

Warner Bros/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press

That's not to say he wasn't a true professional. Robbie knew how important it was to know your lines, to be on your mark, to play to camera. We learned our trade from watching him. He set a great example to us all on how to nail the basic skills of being on set, but never in a boring or patronizing way. Although he routinely had to deal with a crazy amount of hair and make-up and suits and stilts, he still somehow managed to create an environment that allowed us all to be playful.

And Robbie was endlessly playful. He was constantly cheeky. Most of all he was always kind. He never took himself too seriously—and these characteristics lay at the heart of everything, I think, because if Robbie took himself too seriously, if he forgot what it meant to be kind, there would have been no Hagrid.

Without Hagrid, there's no Hogwarts. And nobody could, would or ever will play that gentle giant half as well as my dearly missed friend Robbie Coltrane.