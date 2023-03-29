H&M Teams Up With Tess Holliday to Expand Size-Inclusive Clothing

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Model and activist Tess Holliday is lending a hand to H&M as the label's size and inclusivity consultant. With that role, she's helping H&M expand their size offerings.

Beginning today, shoppers can get H&M's cute spring looks in sizes 4XL for women and 3XL for men. With Tess' insight and trendsetting style, H&M is delivering fashion-forward, well-fitting pieces that cater to everyone.

"Fashion should be accessible & inclusive." Tess shares in a press release. "Throughout my career I have strived to make impactful changes to the plus size industry in real, lasting ways. Together with H&M U.S., we are democratizing the fashion industry here in the U.S., creating a runway for customers to experience shopping that's an equalizer, not divide. I'm thrilled to step into this role and continue showing everyone that plus size fashion doesn't mean sacrificing style."

