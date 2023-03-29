H&M Teams Up With Tess Holliday to Expand Size-Inclusive Clothing

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Model and activist Tess Holliday is lending a hand to H&M as the label's size and inclusivity consultant. With that role, she's helping H&M expand their size offerings.
Beginning today, shoppers can get H&M's cute spring looks in sizes 4XL for women and 3XL for men. With Tess' insight and trendsetting style, H&M is delivering fashion-forward, well-fitting pieces that cater to everyone.
"Fashion should be accessible & inclusive." Tess shares in a press release. "Throughout my career I have strived to make impactful changes to the plus size industry in real, lasting ways. Together with H&M U.S., we are democratizing the fashion industry here in the U.S., creating a runway for customers to experience shopping that's an equalizer, not divide. I'm thrilled to step into this role and continue showing everyone that plus size fashion doesn't mean sacrificing style."
Below, shop some of our favorite H&M finds now ranging up to a size 4X.
H&M+ Cotton Twill Trench Coat
Haven't you heard? Trench coats are the outerwear piece of the spring. This one on sale at H&M is the quintessential trench look that will never go out of style.
H&M+ Pointelle-Knit Sweater
Who doesn't love a cropped knit sweater for spring? This soft pointelle knit sweater can be dressed up or down. No matter how you style it, you'll look effortlessly fabulous.
Double-Breasted Jacket
Everyone needs a reliable and chic blazer in their wardrobe. Whether you need a blazer for the office or to elevate a casual outfit, the outerwear piece is an effortless and timeless look that you'll always reach for.
H&M+ Dress Pants
Dopamine dressing? These light blue dress pants are exactly what you need to elevate your mood. They're a spring wardrobe must-have, especially while they're on sale for just $21.
True To You Skinny High Jeans
We know there are mixed feelings towards skinny jeans, but there's no doubt that these True To You jeans are ultra-flattering and comfortable. They're dependable, versatile and perfect for any occasion.
H&M+ Mesh Pencil Skirt
This mesh pencil skirt has a fun floral print that is perfect for spring. The ruffled hem is just an extra-cute detail.
Tie-Belt Button-Front Dress
Honestly, we just want to twirl around in this dress all through spring and summer. The belted maxi dress is flowy and ethereal, and you can't go wrong with a black dress. We wish it came in more colors!
H&M+ Tie-Belt Cotton Shirt Dress
Whether you pair this tie-belt shirt dress with a pair of chunky sneakers and a bucket bag or kitten heels and lots of eye-catching jewelry, you'll look super stylish. It's a versatile wardrobe staple that you'll want to snag in both colors!
While you're shopping more fashionable finds, check out these spring handbag trends you need to try depending on your zodiac sign.