See How Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss' Flirtation Intensified Before Tom Sandoval Affair

Watch : Tom Sandoval Reveals Regrets About Affair With Raquel Leviss

Before Scandoval, all eyes were on Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss.

Take, for instance, on Vanderpump Rules' March 29 episode, which saw the former beauty queen continue to pursue Schwartz ahead of Scheana Shay's August 2022 wedding in Cancun—and months before Leviss' affair with co-star Tom Sandoval was made public.

During Shay's surprise bridal shower at Lisa Vanderpump's house, Leviss and Schwartz stole a moment away from their castmates to catch up one-on-one. "I love that Schwartz and I have gotten to the place where we're tight and, who knows, maybe we'll be even tighter in the future," she admitted in her confessional. "Tighter kind of sounds like vaginal tight, though."

Ahead of their getaway, Leviss even encouraged the TomTom co-owner to let loose on the trip. "We've gotta enjoy our time in Mexico," she said. "When we're out of the country there's nothing you can do but to have fun."

The sweet moment didn't go over well with Leviss' ex-fiancé James Kennedy, who overheard their convo.

"Honestly, what the f--k is that?" Kennedy reacted in a confessional. "Why are you flirting with Raquel right in front of me? You look f--king absurd mate, like desperate and absurd. Go hit the treadmill you fat f--k."