Yara Shahidi Announces Grown-ish Is Ending With Sixth and Final Season

They're officially all grown up.
After six seasons, grown-ish will be coming to an end on Freeform. Star Yara Shahidi confirmed the show's conclusion in a video message to fans.
"I wanted to share the news with you guys—our day ones—that season six of grown-ish will be our final season," she shared March 29. "But don't be sad, because we're gonna do it up big."
In addition to celebrating the upcoming 100th episode and cameos from Lil Yachty and Anderson .Paak, Yara's video also revealed the first half of the sixth and final season will air this summer, while the second will follow sometime in 2024.
"You guys have been with us since season one, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years," she said. "Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us, the cast and crew. We want to take the time to thank you all for the love and support that's kept us going."
Yara concluded, "And like I said, there's still another season to go. Trust me, it's gonna be big."
Originally a spin-off of ABC's black-ish, Yara starred as Zoey as her character went off to college, with her onscreen brother Marcus Scribner eventually taking over for the Junior years. Other castmates included Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Luka Sabbat, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins and Chloe and Halle Bailey, just to name a few.
Creator Kenya Barris also shared a heartfelt message about the show's success since its 2018 debut.
"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," he said in a statement. "To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor."
Kenya added, "From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."
Study up on the first five seasons of grown-ish, available to stream on Hulu.