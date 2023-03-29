Yara Shahidi Announces Grown-ish Is Ending With Sixth and Final Season

Watch : Halle Bailey Talks Being on Her Own Without Chloe on Little Mermaid

They're officially all grown up.

After six seasons, grown-ish will be coming to an end on Freeform. Star Yara Shahidi confirmed the show's conclusion in a video message to fans.

"I wanted to share the news with you guys—our day ones—that season six of grown-ish will be our final season," she shared March 29. "But don't be sad, because we're gonna do it up big."

In addition to celebrating the upcoming 100th episode and cameos from Lil Yachty and Anderson .Paak, Yara's video also revealed the first half of the sixth and final season will air this summer, while the second will follow sometime in 2024.

"You guys have been with us since season one, and it has been such an honor to play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years," she said. "Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us, the cast and crew. We want to take the time to thank you all for the love and support that's kept us going."