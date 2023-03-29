Danielle Brooks Shares Teary Reaction to Orange Is the New Black's 10th Anniversary

Watch : Danielle Brooks Lands Oprah's Previous Role in New "The Color Purple"

Remember all their faces, remember all their voices.

That's what Danielle Brooks is doing ahead of Orange Is the New Black's 10th anniversary this July.

"That makes me teary," the actress exclusively told E! News of the milestone at the New York Women in Film and Television's 43rd Annual Muse Awards on March 28. "One of the most vivid memories was our last day. I actually wrote a song for my cast and I got to present it to the cast and the crew and it was called 'Seasons' and I was able to incorporate a lot of the names of the characters in the show and tell the story. Getting to share that with them meant a lot to me."

And despite ending in 2019 after seven seasons, the cast hasn't gone their separate ways offscreen as Danielle revealed she still sees many of her former co-stars. But as for the one she hopes to run into soon?