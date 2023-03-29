Prom Dresses Under $100: 23 On-Trend Styles Worthy of a Viral Moment

Prom is already expensive enough. Save some money without sacrificing style with these dresses from Amazon, Lulus, Birdy Grey, Windsor, David's Bridal, and ASOS.

Prom night is a big deal for many high schoolers. There are some teens that even go to more than one prom in a single year. This is an exciting time to create lifelong memories, take great photos, and of course, dress up. Sometimes, a special night like prom can also be a little stressful once you add up the costs. Your prom ticket, transportation, outfit, shoes, hair and makeup, and corsage, are just some of those purchases that can really add up to quite a pretty penny.

Thankfully, there are so many elegant, unique prom dresses that look amazing at a very accessible price point. Whether you're going for a long gown or midi-dress, there are so many affordable options at Amazon, Lulus, Birdy Grey, Windsor, David's Bridal, and ASOS, that should be on your radar.

Prom Dresses Under $100

IWEMEK Multi-Way Wrap Convertible Floor Length Gown

This dress is such a great investment because it's convertible. You can create so many different looks that it's basically multiple dresses in one. It is available in 27 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XL. Amazon shoppers left 6,800+ 5-star reviews, praising this dress.

$36-$40
Amazon

Ecowish One Shoulder Sleeveless Split Bodycon Midi

This ruffled shoulder is classy and the slit at the leg is fun, making this such a balanced look. It comes in 13 colors and has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
Amazon

xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

If you don't want to wear a long dress to prom, you can't go wrong with a slip dress. It's a timeless style that's available in 23 colors. This satin dress has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26-$28
Amazon

Lulus Keep It Interesting Hot Pink Asymmetrical Halter Maxi Dress

This is called the Make It Interesting Dress and it truly delivers. You can get this asymmetrical halter dress in red and black too.

$78
Lulus

Windsor Lucy Taffeta Bow Mini Party Dress

If you want to wear a mini in a sea of long dresses, this bow-adorned style makes a statement. It also comes in black and white.

$80
Windsor

Windsor Alison Formal Lace Dress And Gloves Set

Turn the prom into a red carpet event with this dress and gloves combo that exudes celebrity-level sophistication.

$75
Windsor

ASOS Luxe 3D Flower Mini Dress With Puff Sleeves in Pastel Yellow

There's nothing mellow about this yellow! This 3D textured mini is a true work of art. Yes, this isn't technically "under $100," but if you have a little flexibility in the budget, this is a gorgeous pick.

$100
ASOS

ASOS Design One Shoulder High Split Pleat Pencil Midi Dress in Pink

It's giving high-fashion, right? No one would ever believe that this dress is just $85.

$85
ASOS

ASOS Design High Neck Maxi Dress With Open Back in Electric Blue

Electric blue is a standout hue, but the real moment here is that open back. Definitely a "hair up" kind of dress.

$70
ASOS

Windsor Vivian One-Shoulder Feather Trim Formal Dress

Get a dress that gives you everything at once, in the best way possible. It has everything you love about a maxi and a midi. One side is sleeveless and the other has long sleeves. And, let's keep it 100: there's nothing basic about this black.

$60
Windsor

Windsor Adora Formal One-Shoulder Ruched Dress

Bring a happy pop of color to prom with this gorgeous coral gown. If you love this look, it's also available in violet, black, and green.

$60
Windsor

Jules and Cleo Allover Sequin Spaghetti Strap V-neck Sheath

Shine bright in this pretty, pink, sequin-adorned number

$330
$54
David's Bridal

ASOS Design Curve Fallen Shoulder Manipulated Tuck Body-conscious Midi Dress in Aubergine Purple

Feel like the star that you are in this asymmetrical purple dress.

$86
ASOS

Windsor Kaleigh Off Shoulder Dress

This red carpet-worthy style is perfect for prom. Now, you just need to decide on your favorite color.

$50
Windsor

Windsor Lola High Slit Satin Dress

Keep it sleek with one of these satin mid-length dresses. There are 10 colors to choose from.

$55
Windsor

Windsor Diana Formal One-Shoulder Ruffle Dress

You'll look like you're ready to accept an award in this sophisticated, ruffled shoulder gown.

$70
Windsor

Windsor Connie Formal Velvet One-Shoulder Dress

This hot pink velvet dress is equal parts luxurious and fun.

$60
Windsor

Lulus Elegant Moment Emerald Green Tie-Dye Backless Maxi Dress

Exude a free spirited, ethereal vibe in this tie dye gown.

$89
Lulus

Windsor Kelsey Formal Velvet Long Dress

Deliver an elegant entrance when you show up to prom in this one-shoulder velvet gown.

$80
Windsor

Lulus Shine Language Rose Gold Sequin Mermaid Maxi Dress

Go for a bold, yet beautiful ensemble with one of these sequined mermaid dresses.

$69
Lulus

Lulus Photo Finish Forest Green Sequin Lace-Up Maxi Dress

This green dress brings the glitz from the front, but the lace-up back takes the glam to a whole other level. There are five colors to choose from.

$95
Lulus

Birdy Grey Monica Dress

Channel your inner goddess in one of these satin gowns. There are 18 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$99
Birdy Grey

Birdy Grey Mia Convertible Dress

This is a top-selling dress for many reasons. It's convertible, which means you can wear it in so many different ways. Go for an off-the-shoulder look, wear it strapless, or add the spaghetti straps. You have a ton of options with just one dress. There are 18 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$99
Birdy Grey

If you're looking for more prom must-haves, you'll appreciate these 14 hacks to make heels more comfortable.

