Prom Dresses Under $100: 23 On-Trend Styles Worthy of a Viral Moment

Prom night is a big deal for many high schoolers. There are some teens that even go to more than one prom in a single year. This is an exciting time to create lifelong memories, take great photos, and of course, dress up. Sometimes, a special night like prom can also be a little stressful once you add up the costs. Your prom ticket, transportation, outfit, shoes, hair and makeup, and corsage, are just some of those purchases that can really add up to quite a pretty penny.
Thankfully, there are so many elegant, unique prom dresses that look amazing at a very accessible price point. Whether you're going for a long gown or midi-dress, there are so many affordable options at Amazon, Lulus, Birdy Grey, Windsor, David's Bridal, and ASOS, that should be on your radar.
Prom Dresses Under $100
IWEMEK Multi-Way Wrap Convertible Floor Length Gown
This dress is such a great investment because it's convertible. You can create so many different looks that it's basically multiple dresses in one. It is available in 27 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XL. Amazon shoppers left 6,800+ 5-star reviews, praising this dress.
Ecowish One Shoulder Sleeveless Split Bodycon Midi
This ruffled shoulder is classy and the slit at the leg is fun, making this such a balanced look. It comes in 13 colors and has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
If you don't want to wear a long dress to prom, you can't go wrong with a slip dress. It's a timeless style that's available in 23 colors. This satin dress has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lulus Keep It Interesting Hot Pink Asymmetrical Halter Maxi Dress
This is called the Make It Interesting Dress and it truly delivers. You can get this asymmetrical halter dress in red and black too.
Windsor Lucy Taffeta Bow Mini Party Dress
If you want to wear a mini in a sea of long dresses, this bow-adorned style makes a statement. It also comes in black and white.
Windsor Alison Formal Lace Dress And Gloves Set
Turn the prom into a red carpet event with this dress and gloves combo that exudes celebrity-level sophistication.
ASOS Luxe 3D Flower Mini Dress With Puff Sleeves in Pastel Yellow
There's nothing mellow about this yellow! This 3D textured mini is a true work of art. Yes, this isn't technically "under $100," but if you have a little flexibility in the budget, this is a gorgeous pick.
ASOS Design One Shoulder High Split Pleat Pencil Midi Dress in Pink
It's giving high-fashion, right? No one would ever believe that this dress is just $85.
ASOS Design High Neck Maxi Dress With Open Back in Electric Blue
Electric blue is a standout hue, but the real moment here is that open back. Definitely a "hair up" kind of dress.
Windsor Vivian One-Shoulder Feather Trim Formal Dress
Get a dress that gives you everything at once, in the best way possible. It has everything you love about a maxi and a midi. One side is sleeveless and the other has long sleeves. And, let's keep it 100: there's nothing basic about this black.
Windsor Adora Formal One-Shoulder Ruched Dress
Bring a happy pop of color to prom with this gorgeous coral gown. If you love this look, it's also available in violet, black, and green.
Jules and Cleo Allover Sequin Spaghetti Strap V-neck Sheath
Shine bright in this pretty, pink, sequin-adorned number.
ASOS Design Curve Fallen Shoulder Manipulated Tuck Body-conscious Midi Dress in Aubergine Purple
Feel like the star that you are in this asymmetrical purple dress.
Windsor Kaleigh Off Shoulder Dress
This red carpet-worthy style is perfect for prom. Now, you just need to decide on your favorite color.
Windsor Lola High Slit Satin Dress
Keep it sleek with one of these satin mid-length dresses. There are 10 colors to choose from.
Windsor Diana Formal One-Shoulder Ruffle Dress
You'll look like you're ready to accept an award in this sophisticated, ruffled shoulder gown.
Windsor Connie Formal Velvet One-Shoulder Dress
This hot pink velvet dress is equal parts luxurious and fun.
Lulus Elegant Moment Emerald Green Tie-Dye Backless Maxi Dress
Exude a free spirited, ethereal vibe in this tie dye gown.
Windsor Kelsey Formal Velvet Long Dress
Deliver an elegant entrance when you show up to prom in this one-shoulder velvet gown.
Lulus Shine Language Rose Gold Sequin Mermaid Maxi Dress
Go for a bold, yet beautiful ensemble with one of these sequined mermaid dresses.
Lulus Photo Finish Forest Green Sequin Lace-Up Maxi Dress
This green dress brings the glitz from the front, but the lace-up back takes the glam to a whole other level. There are five colors to choose from.
Birdy Grey Monica Dress
Channel your inner goddess in one of these satin gowns. There are 18 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Birdy Grey Mia Convertible Dress
This is a top-selling dress for many reasons. It's convertible, which means you can wear it in so many different ways. Go for an off-the-shoulder look, wear it strapless, or add the spaghetti straps. You have a ton of options with just one dress. There are 18 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
