Ridiculousness Reveals Star-Studded Lineup of Guest Hosts After Chanel West Coast's Exit

The chronicles of Ridiculousness continue.
After Chanel West Coast announced her departure from the MTV clipshow after 12 years, the network revealed an all-star lineup of temporary replacements on March 29.
Starting April 3, Rob Dyrdek and Steelo Brim will be joined by some famous faces as they examine the Internet's top viral videos—including B. Simone, Brie Bella, Brittany Elena, Camille Kostek, Carly Aquilino, Draya Michele, Karrueche Tran, Lolo Wood, Maddy Smith, Madison Beer, Nikki Blades, Nina Agdal, Rachel Wolfson and Teala Dunn.
MTV paired the cast update with a new promo that shows Karrueche, Nina and Carly joining the panel after Chanel revealed her exit following thirty seasons on March 27.
"After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I'm sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTV/Paramount," she said in a statement. "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer."
The 34-year-old shared similar sentiments in an Instagram post celebrating her tenure.
"Thank you to the fans for 12 years of watching and supporting me and thank you MTV and Paramount for this amazing opportunity!" Chanel wrote. "Love you all and I promise to deliver you some fire music, film and television soon."
The TV personality, who shares daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison, 4 months, with boyfriend Dom Fenison also teased what to expect from her next chapter.
"I'm gonna be doing my own docuseries," Chanel exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "I'm also gonna be producing some other TV shows as well. Really just getting into my creative, executive producer seat. I'm very excited to get into that seat and stay in that seat forever."
She continued, "On Ridiculousness, I'm just a co-host. They don't really get to know my story and what I'm up to. Now they're gonna know beyond what I'm up to."
See what Ridiculousness has to offer in its new timeslot with back-to-back episodes, Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.