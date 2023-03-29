Ridiculousness Reveals Star-Studded Lineup of Guest Hosts After Chanel West Coast's Exit

"Thank you to the fans for 12 years of watching and supporting me and thank you MTV and Paramount for this amazing opportunity!" Chanel wrote. "Love you all and I promise to deliver you some fire music, film and television soon."

The TV personality, who shares daughter Bowie Breeze Fenison, 4 months, with boyfriend Dom Fenison also teased what to expect from her next chapter.

"I'm gonna be doing my own docuseries," Chanel exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "I'm also gonna be producing some other TV shows as well. Really just getting into my creative, executive producer seat. I'm very excited to get into that seat and stay in that seat forever."

She continued, "On Ridiculousness, I'm just a co-host. They don't really get to know my story and what I'm up to. Now they're gonna know beyond what I'm up to."

See what Ridiculousness has to offer in its new timeslot with back-to-back episodes, Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.