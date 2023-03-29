Sandra Lee Serves Up Details on Her Date Nights With Partner Ben Youcef

Watch : Celebrity Couples UPDATE, Ashton's Awkward Pics & Selena's BFF

Sandra Lee's recipe for the perfect date night? Just quality time with her love Ben Youcef.

The Food Network star recently revealed one of their favorite activities to do together.

"We just had a date a couple of nights ago," Sandra, 56, exclusively told E! News at the March 28 New York Women in Film & Television annual Muse Awards in New York, where she was honored. "We usually go to Santa Barbra. We drive. We love driving. That's our favorite thing. We just stop in the middle of nowhere next to a beautiful ocean and take a walk and jump back in the car."

For the couple, these drives can offer an escape from the public attention around their relationship.

"One time we were trapped in Paris by a bunch of photographers, and we rented a car and drove right out of Paris to the country," Sandra continued. "He's almost a good of driver as I am!"