Get a Mess-Free Tan in 1 Hour and Save 63% On Tan-Luxe Self-Tanning Mousse

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is approaching and the temperatures are heating up, which means a lot of us are saying goodbye to thick sweaters, boots, and pants. If you want to get your bronze on in a sun-free way, there are so many beauty products to shop, but how do you know which one to choose? Of course, it all comes down to personal preferences from the product formulation to the desired level of tan to the amount of money you want to spend. If you want a great tan without waiting a long time at a great price, there's a sale you need to check out.

Right now, you can get two Tan-Luxe Express Self-Tan Mousses and an application mitt for $38 from HSN. If you bought all of these products separately, it would cost $104, but this bundle is available at a major discount today only. This product is a total game-changer for anyone who wants a tan, but doesn't have enough time to let the product dry. A one-hour tan is also a great way to avoid making a tanned mess on your favorite linens since you don't have to let the tan set overnight. This mousse is clear, so if stained clothes are a concern, this is formula is perfect to avoid that. This formula doesn't transfer on your clothes.

All you need is an hour to see a major difference. If you want a deeper tan, leave it on for two. Get a deeper tan in three hours. If you're not sure what you want, this is a formula you can apply every day to build up a gradual, natural-looking glow.

The Tan-Luxe Express Self-Tan Mousse is a great product to have on standby for when last-minute plans arise and you need a quick tan. This deal is too good to pass up.