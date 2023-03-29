Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Dermalogica, Urban Decay, Clinique, PMD, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Dermalogica, Urban Decay, Clinique, PMD, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Eyeshadow
This eyeshadow is rich, dense, decadent, and highly pigmented. There are matte, satin, shimmer, and metallic finishes available in an array of vibrant shades ranging from soft neutrals and warm browns to golden, bronze shimmers and rich jewel tones. These eyeshadows blend seamlessly and they can be applied wet or dry with a finger or brush to brighten and enhance the eyes.
One customer reviewed, "Absolutely love this eye shadow. I want to purchase more! The pigment is so nice and it's packed well and there is no fall out. The shades are beautiful in this range! The packaging is so nice and I love the look of it! It feels like a nice amount of product and I would purchase more shades!"
Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser
If you want to brighten your skin, try the Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser. It has a gentle, jelly formula and it gives your skin a luminous look, according to the brand.
A shopper reviewed, "EXCELLENT cleanser. This cleanser takes off ALL makeup quickly and easily and leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh. I love that there is no strong scent."
Another shared, "Best ever! Love this cleanser! My face always feels hydrated after I wash it!"
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Washing your face can be a spa-like experience every morning with the PMD Clean Pro device. It is a gentle device that breaks down dirt and oil within the pores. There's much more though to this compact device beyond cleansing. It also has the ActiveWarmth Facial Massage function which allows for the deeper absorption of your skincare products, the brand claims. Additionally, the rose quartz reduces visible signs of inflammation, according to PMD.
A shopper said, "I wanted to wait before writing my review. I've been using the PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz for 2 weeks and can say there has been a significant improvement to my skin. My skin is GLOWING and appears more youthful. If you are on the fence, it's definitely worth the cost. There's no need for replacement heads and I love that. The warming feature is so pampering, I use it when applying serums. And the color and rose quartz. Sooo cute!"
Another gushed, "Wow! I am beyond impressed by my PDM Clean Pro RQ!! I have been using the PDM facial cleaning device for two weeks and have noticed a significant difference in my skin!! The combination of the sonic vibrations and heat therapy has my skin clean and ready to absorb my serums and lotions!!"
Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer
If you don't want to wear a full face of makeup, but you still want a bit of coverage and some sun protection, try the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator. This tinted moisturizer has SPF 25 sun protection. There are seven shades to choose from. This formula delivers 12 hours of hydration, according to Clinique.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I usually wear a full coverage foundation, however I've been on the hunt for a perfect everyday lightweight foundation/skin tint with enough coverage for my acne scars, and I found it!! (I work at Ulta, so I spend a lot of time trying out foundations with customers)."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
In the bottle, this is an oil, but when it comes in contact with water, it transforms into a sheer, milky lotion that cleanses the body while you shower. It cleans, nourishes, and softens the skin.
This is one of those products that you will continue buying once you try it, with one Ulta shopper sharing, "This is the best thing I've EVER used to shave. I'm 22 and prior to this purchase I never had anything come close to scent, softness of skin, or effectiveness while shaving than this did. The hair just comes right off, just glides off and leaves your skin sooooo smooth but not greasy. Like I just came from the spa. I have a few holy grail products, a list of about 5 products and this after one use I KNOW is on that list!!"
Another person echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Absolutely love this. It smells good and feels soooooooooooo good on your skin. I didn't really think that it was going to be an oil cleanser, but it really is it turns from an oil that mixes with water and turns into a silky gentle cleanser. I am off to buy more and get more from this line I'm absolutely in love with this product and I recommend everybody try it It smells amazing as well."
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
