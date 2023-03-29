Keanu Reeves Shares Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Alexandra Grant

Watch : Keanu Reeves Almost Wasn't Keanu Reeves

You're going to want to speed on over and read about the sweet moment Keanu Reeves recently shared with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The John Wick star, 58, told the story after he was asked about his last moment of bliss.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," he recently told People. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

The memory offered rare insight into Reeves and Grant's relationship. After all, the actor and the artist have kept much of their romance private. In fact, they've been photographed together at only a handful of public events, the most recent being Los Angeles' 2022 MOCA Gala in June.

And Grant will never forget how she and Reeves made headlines after they walked the red carpet hand in hand at LACMA's Art + Film Gala in November 2019.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," she recalled to Vogue in March 2020. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'"