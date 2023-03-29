Tearful Melissa Joan Hart Recalls Helping Children Get to Safety Amid Nashville School Shooting

Watch : Shawn Johnson Says Her Kids Were on Lockdown Amid Nashville Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart is sharing her gut-wrenching experience following The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.



The Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress and husband Mark Wilkerson—who shares kids Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10, with husband Mark Wilkerson—were on their way to parent-teacher conferences at another school nearby when they found themselves in the midst of the tragedy.

"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway," she shared, through tears, in a March 28 Instagram video. "They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So, we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there and we helped a mom reunite with her children."

As the 46-year-old explained, prior to their move to Nashville, she and her family lived near Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut, where a fatal shooting took place in 2012—noting that the latest incident would be the second in which they were in close proximity.

"I just don't know what to say anymore," she added. "Enough is enough. And just pray. Prayer for the families."