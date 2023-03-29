Rihanna Shares Glimpse at Her Delicious Pregnancy Cravings That Will Make Your Mouth Water

Rihanna has pasta on the brain.
Amid the singer's second pregnancy, the 35-year-old recently shared a glimpse of her current cravings with fans. In photos shared to her Instagram Stories March 28, Rihanna gave up-close-and-personal looks at two pasta dishes, each placed on her lap, along with her baby bump in full view.
Alongside the first snapshot shared, Rihanna simply captioned the moment, "Drive-tru."
The mouth-watering update from the Grammy winner—who welcomed her first baby with A$AP Rocky in May 2022—comes nearly two months after she revealed she was expecting again like only Rihanna could: During her epic Super Bowl Halftime performance.
And as evidenced from her latest photos, Rihanna's cravings may lean into a heartier nature, which may serve as quite the opposite from her first pregnancy. In fact, the Anti singer previously opened up about discovering her sudden sweet tooth as she tried to keep her bump under wraps the first time around.
"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester in February 2022. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts."
Rihanna added, "But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."
As the Fenty founder noted, embarking on her new chapter still felt somewhat surreal.
"It's almost like you don't want to get too excited too soon because it's great news, but you want to see that it's going to see its way through," she shared. "And I'm so glad that we're this far along and now I can celebrate with everyone."