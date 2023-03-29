Rihanna Shares Glimpse at Her Delicious Pregnancy Cravings That Will Make Your Mouth Water

Watch : Here's How Rihanna Does Maternity Fashion

Rihanna has pasta on the brain.



Amid the singer's second pregnancy, the 35-year-old recently shared a glimpse of her current cravings with fans. In photos shared to her Instagram Stories March 28, Rihanna gave up-close-and-personal looks at two pasta dishes, each placed on her lap, along with her baby bump in full view.



Alongside the first snapshot shared, Rihanna simply captioned the moment, "Drive-tru."



The mouth-watering update from the Grammy winner—who welcomed her first baby with A$AP Rocky in May 2022—comes nearly two months after she revealed she was expecting again like only Rihanna could: During her epic Super Bowl Halftime performance.



And as evidenced from her latest photos, Rihanna's cravings may lean into a heartier nature, which may serve as quite the opposite from her first pregnancy. In fact, the Anti singer previously opened up about discovering her sudden sweet tooth as she tried to keep her bump under wraps the first time around.