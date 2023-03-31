See Chrishell Stause, G Flip and More Stars at the GLAAD Media Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

You'll be glaad to see every celeb who heated up this red carpet.

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards is a night where notable names in film, music, TV and more are recognized for work that represents the LGBTQ+ community in ways that are bold and impactful.

The awards show is also a night where stars rock incredibly stylish looks. For the March 30 event, which is hosted by Margaret Cho, G Flip and Chrishell Stause turned the red carpet into a date night in white and red contrasting looks.

But the fashionable celebrity appearances won't stop there. This year's nominees, which were announced by RuPaul's Drag Race stars Salina Estitties and Sasha Colby Jan. 18, include many familiar faces in the industry, such as Demi Lovato, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Kim Petras and Steve Lacy.

On the film side, projects such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nope and Tár are up against each other for the Outstanding Film Wide Release award.