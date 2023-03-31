See Chrishell Stause, G Flip and More Stars at the GLAAD Media Awards 2023 Red Carpet

G Flip and Chrishell Stause did not disappoint with their head-turning fashion on the GLAAD Media Awards 2023 red carpet. See every star who stepped out for the March 30 event.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 31, 2023 12:41 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesGLAAD AwardsE! Insider
Watch: Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

You'll be glaad to see every celeb who heated up this red carpet.

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards is a night where notable names in film, music, TV and more are recognized for work that represents the LGBTQ+ community in ways that are bold and impactful.

The awards show is also a night where stars rock incredibly stylish looks. For the March 30 event, which is hosted by Margaret Cho, G Flip and Chrishell Stause turned the red carpet into a date night in white and red contrasting looks.

But the fashionable celebrity appearances won't stop there. This year's nominees, which were announced by RuPaul's Drag Race stars Salina Estitties and Sasha Colby Jan. 18, include many familiar faces in the industry, such as Demi Lovato, Anitta, Dove CameronKim Petras and Steve Lacy.

On the film side, projects such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nope and Tár are up against each other for the Outstanding Film Wide Release award. 

photos
See All the Stars at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

In fact, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis shared in a press release that this year's nomination group holds "more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people."

With more nominees, comes more red carpet fashion. 

To see every star who stepped out on the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards red carpet, keep reading…

Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Dewayne Perkins
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Abbi Jacobson
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Elliott Cooper and Greg Mathis Jr.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Jacqueline Toboni
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Jamie Clayton
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Harvey Guillen
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Evan Ross Katz
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
G Flip
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Sinitta
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Jill Sobule
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Sherry Cola
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Sarah Kate Ellis
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Geena Davis
Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock
Janeeka Muse and Adrienne Muse
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Jake Graf
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Frankie Grande

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hairdo in Rare Pic

2
Breaking

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Utah Ski Crash Trial and Is Granted $1 in Damages

3

LFO Member Brian “Brizz” Gillis Dead at 47

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hairdo in Rare Pic

2
Breaking

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Utah Ski Crash Trial and Is Granted $1 in Damages

3

Mama June’s Daughter Chickadee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer at 28

4

Royal Family Mourns "Unexpected" Death of Comedian Paul O'Grady

5

LFO Member Brian “Brizz” Gillis Dead at 47