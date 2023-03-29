Hilary Duff’s Son Luca Comrie Is All Grown Up in Rare Outing in London

Watch : Does Hilary Duff Want More Kids? She Says…

Great Scott! We're giving this one-of-a-kind outing a standing ovation.

Hilary Duff recently accompanied her 11-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie—who the actress shares with ex Mike Comrie—to a London West End production of Back To The Future: The Musical, and the trip was everything dreams are made of.

For the occasion, the Lizzie McGuire actress donned a silk blouse and black bottoms, while Luca sported a camo-print jacket, olive shirt and red pants. To make the evening at the Adelphi Theatre even more special, the duo also took photos with cast members Cory English and Will Haswell, both of whom were dressed in costume, as Doctor Emmett Brown and Dave McFly, respectively.

The post comes a week after Hilary shared a sweet tribute to Luca, who recently turned 11.

"Getting into double digits just happen, how are we already at 11," Hilary wrote on Instagram March 21. "it's only been a day but 11 looks good on you my boy. I know you will kick this years butt! (Sorry for my day late…, you keep us all very busy) love you beyond how my brain and heart can compute."