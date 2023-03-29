Behati Prinsloo Shares Photo of How Baby No. 3 Will Be Loved By Her and Adam Levine’s Daughters

Watch : Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

This sibling bond might be sweeter than sugar.

Behati Prinsloo shared a touching look at the love that her and Adam Levine's newborn is already receiving in their family.

On March 28, Behati, who is also mom to 6-year-old Dusty Rose Levine and 4-year-old Gio Grace Levine with Adam, shared a snap of one of their daughters kissing the foot of baby No. 3.

The touching look comes just two days after Behati shared a photo of the newborn, whose name and sex has not been made public, to Instagram for the first time. At the time, Behati delighted fans when she posted a photo of the little one's feet resting on her leg to her March 26 Instagram Story.

Prior to welcoming her and Adam's third child, Behati announced that they were expanding their family back in September, when she shared a photo of her herself with a baby bump.