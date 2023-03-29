Behati Prinsloo Shares Photo of How Baby No. 3 Will Be Loved By Her and Adam Levine’s Daughters

This sibling bond might be sweeter than sugar.
Behati Prinsloo shared a touching look at the love that her and Adam Levine's newborn is already receiving in their family.
On March 28, Behati, who is also mom to 6-year-old Dusty Rose Levine and 4-year-old Gio Grace Levine with Adam, shared a snap of one of their daughters kissing the foot of baby No. 3.
The touching look comes just two days after Behati shared a photo of the newborn, whose name and sex has not been made public, to Instagram for the first time. At the time, Behati delighted fans when she posted a photo of the little one's feet resting on her leg to her March 26 Instagram Story.
Prior to welcoming her and Adam's third child, Behati announced that they were expanding their family back in September, when she shared a photo of her herself with a baby bump.
The exciting moment would eventually be clouded by news of Adam's alleged infidelity with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who posted a TikTok claiming she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.
After Sumner took to TikTok with that allegation on Sept. 19, Adam spoke out on the matter the following day.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," Adam wrote on his Instagram Story. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Since then, the couple have maintained a united front. More recently, the pair were seen looking smitten at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars after-party.
As for what their life is like outside of glam parties and red carpets? Adam gave a rare glimpse into their at-home reality as parents earlier this month.
"It's zone defense, as they say," Adam joked on iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest March 3. "It goes from man to man to zone. It's like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It's awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos."