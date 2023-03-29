What Spring 2023 Handbag Trend You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to personal style, there are tons of factors to consider. You want to showcase what makes you unique, all while shopping on a budget. You might also want to partake in trends that you've seen on social media, runways, celebrities and influencers, but you also want to stay true to yourself. This is especially the case when we're talking about accessories— especially handbags.
There are so many coveted bags out there, it can be hard to narrow down the perfect one for you. There's no game quite like deciphering between the styles you like because of the hype versus the styles you genuinely like for you. And, with so many emerging spring trends, the search for the perfect handbag gets even trickier.
So, we're taking the guesswork out of spring handbag shopping with this roundup of the purses you need to buy depending on your zodiac sign. We figured there's no better inspiration for shopping than looking at what's written in the stars.
From baguette bags and oversized totes to bucket bags and sequined looks, there's quite literally something for everyone in this roundup. Continue below to meet your perfect handbag match!
Aries
Aries are fiery, to say the least. If you're an Aries, chances are you're guided by your rambunctious energy, strength and fierce passion and loyalty. You're spunky and practically have no filter, and if we're translating your personality type to fashion, we have to think daringly. To match your undaunted, leading behavior, we obviously have to go with a trendsetting style. So, what better handbag trend for an Aries than buckled handbags with eye-catching hardware? The utility look is assertive and eye-catching, matching the Aries energy perfectly. You bring the heat to every room, so your accessories have to do the same.
Eilith Chain-Handle Buckled Bag - Black
This chain-handle buckled bag from Charles & Keith is the eye-catching look every Aries needs. It also comes in white, which we're just as obsessed with for spring.
Taurus
If you're a Taurus, chances are you're a consistent person and/or really like for things to be consistent. You're graceful and grounded, sticking to what you know best. When it comes to translating a Taurus' personality to fashion, we have to think about classic pieces that are as timeless as they are pretty. If you're a Taurus, you require a handbag that is as reliable as you are. So, obviously, any of Coach's gorgeous Tabby bags will do the trick for you. The style has been around for so long, and no matter which shade or reimagination of the iconic look you choose to shop, you'll be channeling major Taurus energy.
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
The Tabby Shoulder Bag is a classic Coach look, but we vouch for a Taurus to get out of their comfort zone with the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. The plush look is perfect for the spring, especially in ivory.
Tabby Crossbody Wristlet
This Tabby Crossbody Wristlet is another is an elegant and graceful look that is as classic as a Taurus.
Gemini
Gemini's are versatile in nature. If you're a Gemini, you know how to adapt to many environments. For a spring handbag trend with the same vibe, you need to go for a wristlet. A wristlet is the perfect medium between cardholders, clutches and larger shoulder bags, making the look a good day-to-night accessory that you can dress up or down. Wristlets were seen on many runways this spring, particularly Coach. They are adaptable, just like you, Gemini!
Small Wristlet
This wristlet from Coach comes in the perfect bright green shade for spring. Whether you wear it for a night out or a quick errand run, the versatile piece deserves a front row seat in any Gemini's closet.
Selby Front Flap Curved Wristlet - White
This intricately designed curved wristlet has a unique look that would make any Gemini stand out, whether you're wearing it in a casual or elevated setting.
Cancer
Cancers feel everything deeply. If you're a Cancer, you are likely wildly imaginative, and guided by your emotions. To match your energy, you need a handbag that evokes the same sense of creativity you navigate life with. Just as you spend most of your time daydreaming, your handbag should be dreamy, but comfortable, too— after all, you are a homebody by design. So, you need a handbag that is compelling but not too overwhelming. To strike that perfect balance, the spring bag trend for a Cancer to try is the baguette bag. While designers have gotten creative with the baguette bag look, its size and shape make it a dependable accessory that will never go out of style.
GANNI Pillow Baguette
This GANNI number has the quintessential baguette bag look that a Cancer needs in their life. The stunning, simple silhouette is not over-the-top, but it's still a totally wistful handbag.
JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag
Cancers are water signs, so this dreamy blue shade of the JW PEI shoulder baguette bag only felt right. Since we know Cancers are indecisive, just know that there are tons more shades to choose from.
Leo
Leo's are utterly captivating, which means they love the spotlight. If you're a Leo, not only are you comfortable as the center of attention, but you probably also thrive there. The only spring handbag look that can match a Leo's energy properly is the metallic trend. Metallic finishes demand attention and exude confidence, encapsulating a Leo's bold personality perfectly. While a Leo is fierce in nature, a Leo with a metallic handbag is bound to be fiercer.
Metallic Buckles Bag
With this metallic blue buckled bag from Mango, you'll be the star of the show— just how you like it, Leo.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
Glitter in gold with this chic metallic tote bag that is, surprisingly, from Amazon! It's giving main character energy, which any Leo's wardrobe needs.
Virgo
Hey, look, a perfectionist! Yes, we're talking about you, Virgo. If you're a Virgo, you're meticulous, pragmatic and intelligent. You never let a detail go unnoticed, so to match and appease your personality, we have to go with a handbag trend that doesn't miss a mark. For this spring, Virgos can't go wrong with a classic quilted handbag. The style is timeless, exuding a kind of calculated effortlessness that you can't really get with any other handbag.
Carey Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This flawless Kate Spade shoulder bag not only has the perfect quilted look and gold chain detailing, but it's also perfectly on sale for hundreds of dollars off.
Ling Chuang Woven Crossbody Bag
This woven crossbody bag is not only totally stunning in design, but it's also a super practical and affordable day-to-night bag that any Virgo would totally ador.
Libra
Libras are totally charming, approachable and fair. If you're a Libra, you're probably very good at weighing every side of a situation. You are all about balance, which also means you're willing to compromise on things to achieve order, and appreciate the aesthetically pleasing. Thus, Libras will appreciate a bag that is elegant and structured. This spring, you can encapsulate Libra energy with a briefcase or work tote style handbag. This season's reimaginations of the classic corporate look are elegant on the eyes and so cool, you'll definitely want to wear them outside the office.
Woven Leather Tote Bag
This chic leather tote bag from Etsy strikes the perfect balance between sophisticated and trendy. The structured leather tote will get a Libra through any situation in style.
Scorpio
Scorpios are pretty intense, to say the least. Scorpios are ambitious, enticing and can give off an intimidating personality upon first glance. But, if you're a Scorpio, your allure is really derived from your intuition, depth and unwavering commitment to the people and things you care about. Thus, a Scorpio requires a bag as engrossing and powerful as their personality. Luckily, crinkled leather and worn-in looking bags are in for the spring, and they are the perfect power move for a Scorpio because there's always more to these bags than what meets the eye.
Philomena Wrinkled-Effect Half-Moon Crossbody Bag - Black
This wrinkled-effect crossbody bag is the perfect attention-grabbing and alluring look for a Scorpio. The wrinkled-effect finish is super trendy and eye-catching. Any Scorpio will commit to this bag.
Sagittarius
If you're a Sagittarius, you probably appreciate adventure and risk-taking. You have a magnetic energy that draws people to you. It's kind of like magic! So, what better spring bag trend to try out than sparkles and sequins? The indulgent, adventurous trend is especially perfect for spring, and it'll align with your explorative nature. While a Sagittarius doesn't need a reason to try something new, refreshing your wardrobe for spring is the perfect opportunity to try out a trend that dominated the runways.
Crystal Shoulder Bag
Any Sagittarius will steal the show with this crystal shoulder bag from Mango's latest collection.
ASOS DESIGN Mini Disc Bag In White
This mini sequin bag is the eye-catching and edgy piece that any Sagittarius would effortlessly rock, no matter how or where they style it.
Capricorn
Capricorns are dedicated and practical. If you're a Capricorn, you likely love to always have a good plan or two laid out. Since you have high standards and are dedicated to your craft, you need a handbag that will accompany you no matter where your driven personality takes you. Luckily, oversized bags are in fashion this season. Whether you're headed to the office or on your way to brainstorm some groundbreaking creative ideas, a big handbag is a must-have for all the essentials you carry around for anything that might transpire throughout the day. You know, just in case.
Tubular Slouchy Tote Bag - Cognac
This is not your average tote bag. This stunning, sophisticated Charles & Keith tote has a versatile and polished silhouette, and a detachable inner pouch for extra storage. It's begging for that Capricorn seal of approval.
Aquarius
Aquarius' are free-spirited and innovative. As an Aquarius, you're the changemakers of the zodiacs. Since you're edgy and forward-thinking, Aquarius' need to make a fashion statement, especially with their accessories. If you're an Aquarius, you probably gravitate towards all things edgy, which is why we think you'll like a shrunken tote bag. While other bag silhouettes are getting larger, designers are thinking smaller when it comes to tote bags— a creative, innovative take on a classic look that would make an Aquarius stand out from the crowd.
The Mini Hollace Tote
This mini tote bag has a cute iridescent finish that is perfect for an Aquarius. The unconventional take on a classic tote bag is a must-have.
Pisces
Pisces are known to be incredibly empathetic and have psychic-like tendencies. If you're a Pisces, you are likely super spiritual and appreciate emotional connections, whether that's with yourself, people, art, music and beyond. Pisces are especially artistic due to their emotional and expressive nature. So, if you're a Pisces, you need a handbag as artistic as you are. Luckily, this spring, we're seeing lots of fun, vibrant reimaginations of the bucket bag. An obvious staple for the spring and summer, but with an artistic twist. It doesn't get more Pisces than that!
Gabine Tweed Bucket Bag - Navy
This tweed bucket bag will elevate any Pisces' wardrobe. The multi-color design is captivating and perfect for adding a vibrant touch to your everyday outfits.
FEI Leather Cutout Bucket Bag - Beige
This leather cutout bucket bag from JW PEI is another edgy and creative look that would fit right in with the rest of a Pisces' wardrobe.
