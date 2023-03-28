You Knead to See the Sweet Way Blake Lively Supported Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Couple Goals At Wrexham Game With Kids

Ryan Reynolds is getting superhero-level of support from wife Blake Lively.

As the actor continues to be hard at work on Deadpool 3, Blake gave the film's crew a delicious baked good worthy of many XOXOs.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed the surprise treat on his Instagram Stories, writing, "@blakelively made bread for the #deadpool writers room." A photo of her loaf of bread can be seen artfully adorned with Deadpool's face.

Shawn further praised Blake's talents on Twitter, writing, "my favorite thing about @VancityReynolds is his wife @blakelively—who in addition to being the coolest woman ever, is a kickass baker."

Did Ryan enjoy the treat? As he put in a reply to Shawn, "Felt pretty guilty biting into Breadpool today."

The post comes more than a month after the Gossip Girl actress quietly welcomed her fourth child with Ryan, who is also dad to their three daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.