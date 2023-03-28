You Knead to See the Sweet Way Blake Lively Supported Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is getting superhero-level of support from wife Blake Lively.
As the actor continues to be hard at work on Deadpool 3, Blake gave the film's crew a delicious baked good worthy of many XOXOs.
Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed the surprise treat on his Instagram Stories, writing, "@blakelively made bread for the #deadpool writers room." A photo of her loaf of bread can be seen artfully adorned with Deadpool's face.
Shawn further praised Blake's talents on Twitter, writing, "my favorite thing about @VancityReynolds is his wife @blakelively—who in addition to being the coolest woman ever, is a kickass baker."
Did Ryan enjoy the treat? As he put in a reply to Shawn, "Felt pretty guilty biting into Breadpool today."
The post comes more than a month after the Gossip Girl actress quietly welcomed her fourth child with Ryan, who is also dad to their three daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
And bread isn't the only treat the Deadpool 3 team has gotten recently. Shawn recently confirmed on his social media that Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joined the cast, adding, "Nothing better than casting talented people you're already obsessed with."
The film's star-studded lineup also includes Leslie Uggams, Hugh Jackman and a certain actor from The Crown—Emma Corrin.
"New addition to the family!" Ryan announced on Twitter Feb. 14. "The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!"
Here's hoping there was enough bread for all the talent in the room.