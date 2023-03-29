Adam Levine Reveals If His and Behati Prinsloo's Daughters Will Follow in His Rockstar Footsteps

Watch : Will Adam Levine's Kids Follow in His Rockstar Footsteps? He Says...

Adam Levine doesn't need to wonder if his kids have musical aspirations.

After all, the Maroon 5 frontman exclusively shared with E! News that his and Behati Prinsloo's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, have already turned down his offer for them to continue his band's legacy when he retires.

"I told them they could take over if they wanted to, because I'm gonna be too old at some point," Adam said in an interview airing March 29. "They've said no so far."

However, the 44-year-old noted that he completely understands their decision. "I don't think they want all that heat," Adam explained. "They want to grow up, live a normal life."

But that's not to say his little ones aren't fans of Maroon 5. In fact, the entire family—including Adam and Behati's third child, whose name and sex has not been made public—were in Las Vegas to cheer dad on when the band kicked off their first-ever residency at Park MGM earlier this month.