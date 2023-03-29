Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Drew Barrymore, Sydney Sweeney, Lala Kent, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Drew Barrymore, Sydney Sweeney, Lala Kent, Alix Earle, Ashley Graham, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Avani Gregg, Gizelle Bryant, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Stassie Karanikolaou, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Katie Austin, and Alexis Warr Burton from Dancing With the Stars.
We decided to take a look back at this past month's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on.
Celebrity Product Picks
Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss 6 Hour Lip Gloss in Blushing Belgraves
Lala Kent said, "This is a must-have year-round. This is a Rimmel gloss. It's a very cute, light pink. It's got some shimmer in it."
Lala uses this lip gloss in Blushing Belgraves. Amazon has this gloss in 26 colors. It has 20,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Dan's Cortibalm- Healing Lip Balm for Severely Chapped Lips
Drew Barrymore shared, "I love Dr. Dan's Cortibalm. I really like this. It's so helpful for cold weather or any other time your lips are chapped. It's my go-to. I have one in the pocket of every coat."
Drew's pick has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation, Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrating and Nourishing Formula with Medium Coverage
Ashley Graham explained, "I love the new Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation because I feel like most of my days are 'no makeup' makeup days, and for me, this foundation is skincare plus coverage in one. As a mom who is so busy running to school drop-off, the grocery store, and doing my errands, I sometimes just want to have my brows brushed and something on my skin to feel pulled together."
Laneige Hydro UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
Sydney Sweeney shared, "Let me tell you how much I love this sunscreen. I have been filming on the water in Australia for the past four days straight, including the hottest day Sydney has had in recent years. Everyone got sunburned except for me. I'm not kidding. You cannot even tell I was in the sun."
"Sunscreen was always the worst thing for my sensitive skin. I also find it's really hard to find sunscreen that works under makeup. This one works perfectly. I have a lot of Laneige sunscreen coming for the cast and crew. No one could believe how I didn't get burned."
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Velour Tube Top
Alix Earle starred in the Juicy Couture x Forever 21 campaign, sharing, "I can't wait for you guys to see everything."
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
Gizelle Bryant explained, "The fans have to be the biggest thing that we all use on Housewives. When we were in Mexico and in Miami, it was so hot. I always had my fan. I would put it in my lap. So, now you might notice that nine times out of ten when we're at a group dinner, I have a fan on my lap. We have to sit outside because it looks better on camera and then it just feels like my face is melting the entire time. It's not a good look. A fan kind of helps the whole body stay cool."
This fan comes in pink, brown, navy blue, white, and green. It has 29,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoycuFF Gold Necklace for Women
Lala Kent shared, "This is a layered gold, necklace set. One is longer than the other, so you can layer them perfectly. I love these. They don't get tangled. I highly recommend these."
There are 22 styles to choose from.
Good American Always Fits Good Straight Jeans
Avani Gregg said, "The sizing of Always Fits is truly unlike any other denim you'll find out there. You can feel the difference when you put these on, they hug you in all the right places, without ever looking baggy or stretched out. There really is a pair for every body type, you slip them on and they mold to your figure and move so effortlessly with you."
Revlon So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Mascara
Ashley Graham said, "My favorite is the So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Mascara. Right now, I'm obsessed with the Black Brown color because it's light, fluffy and it's just overall perfect. It doesn't move! It gives you a dynamic eye without having any eyeliner on, or any eyeshadow. It's perfect for me and I love how easy it is to put on!"
Ashley's go-to mascara has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara
Dancing With the Stars cast member Alexis Warr Burton uses the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara on the DWTS tour. This affordable find builds up lashes to look 5 times as thick, according to the brand. This soft formula is easy to apply and it doesn't clump or flake throughout the day.
Amazon shoppers left 7,600+ 5-star reviews for this mascara and it has 1,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch
Here's Delilah Belle Hamlin's go-to pimple remedy. As soon as a blemish emerges, reach for ZitSticka Goo Getter. Put one of the hydrocolloid patches directly on the zit to absorb fluid and impurities, which shrinks the appearance the blemish.
Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo with Vitamin C for Oily Hair
Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Miller-Keyes said, "I love any of Kristin Ess' hair products, and this dry shampoo is my absolute favorite! Especially to freshen up after a long flight."
17KM 6 Pairs Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Set
Lala Kent said, "Let's talk about these amazing hoop earrings. I'm obsessed. They're my Hailey Bieber earrings. They come in a giant pack. They're all gold. You get five pairs of earrings and they're all Hailey Bieber-style."
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen
Bachelor in Paradise alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes said, "I love Elta MD's facial sunscreen. I like that it's light and not too greasy. They also have a tinted version which I love for the summer!"
Delilah Belle Hamlin explained, "I love EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen and I love that it has zinc in it which really helps prevent breakouts since I have such sensitive skin!" This is a favorite among many celebs and it has 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon ColorStay Blot Face Powder
Ashley Graham shared, "I like this new product that Revlon has called the ColorStay Blot Setting Powder. I like it because when I'm running out to an event, it's the one thing that's going to keep all the shine away no matter what!"
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 2 Packs
Gizelle Bryant has a three-step routine to remove makeup, sharing, "I use the Neutrogena makeup wipes first. I usually buy two packs at a time. That's the first layer of making coming off. It's a process."
Gizelle's must-have has 76,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm
Gizelle Bryant said, "I have a lot of makeup on because it needs to hold up under the lights. I use the makeup wipes first. Then, I started using this balm from True Botanicals. The makeup melts right off. It's soft and it's kind of oily a little bit. It's heaven. It works so well."
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Katie Austin explained, "Staying hydrated is important! So, I always carry a refillable water bottle like this one from Stanley to ensure I'm being sustainable and hydrating properly!"
