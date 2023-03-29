Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Drew Barrymore, Sydney Sweeney, Lala Kent, and More

These are the most popular picks among E! shoppers, with items chosen by Alix Earle, Ashley Graham, Avani Gregg, Gizelle Bryant, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and more stars.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 29, 2023 11:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Celebrity Amazon Picks

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothesbeauty productshome items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Drew BarrymoreSydney SweeneyLala KentAlix Earle, Ashley GrahamCrystal Kung Minkoff, Avani Gregg, Gizelle Bryant, Caelynn Miller-KeyesStassie Karanikolaou, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Katie Austin, and Alexis Warr Burton from Dancing With the Stars.

We decided to take a look back at this past month's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on.

TikTok Star Avani Gregg Dishes on if Those Good American Jeans Really Stretch 4 Sizes

Celebrity Product Picks

Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss 6 Hour Lip Gloss in Blushing Belgraves

Lala Kent said, "This is a must-have year-round. This is a Rimmel gloss. It's a very cute, light pink. It's got some shimmer in it."

Lala uses this lip gloss in Blushing Belgraves. Amazon has this gloss in 26 colors. It has 20,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$4
Amazon

Dr. Dan's Cortibalm- Healing Lip Balm for Severely Chapped Lips

Drew Barrymore shared, "I love Dr. Dan's Cortibalm. I really like this. It's so helpful for cold weather or any other time your lips are chapped. It's my go-to. I have one in the pocket of every coat."

Drew's pick has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$9
$8 for 1
Amazon
2 for $14
Amazon

Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation, Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrating and Nourishing Formula with Medium Coverage

Ashley Graham explained, "I love the new Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation because I feel like most of my days are 'no makeup' makeup days, and for me, this foundation is skincare plus coverage in one. As a mom who is so busy running to school drop-off, the grocery store, and doing my errands, I sometimes just want to have my brows brushed and something on my skin to feel pulled together."

$18
$13
Amazon
$18
Ulta

Laneige Hydro UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

Sydney Sweeney shared, "Let me tell you how much I love this sunscreen. I have been filming on the water in Australia for the past four days straight, including the hottest day Sydney has had in recent years. Everyone got sunburned except for me. I'm not kidding. You cannot even tell I was in the sun."

"Sunscreen was always the worst thing for my sensitive skin. I also find it's really hard to find sunscreen that works under makeup. This one works perfectly. I have a lot of Laneige sunscreen coming for the cast and crew. No one could believe how I didn't get burned."

$30
Amazon
$30
Sephora

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Velour Tube Top

Alix Earle starred in the Juicy Couture x Forever 21 campaign, sharing, "I can't wait for you guys to see everything." 

$20
Forever 21

Olly Collagen Gummy Rings- Reduce Fine Lines & Boost Resilience

"I'm very excited to add collagen to my routine as my sort of next big endeavor. It's my new favorite product," Drew Barrymore said.

$18
Amazon
$23
Ulta
$20
Olly

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Gizelle Bryant explained, "The fans have to be the biggest thing that we all use on Housewives. When we were in Mexico and in Miami, it was so hot. I always had my fan. I would put it in my lap. So, now you might notice that nine times out of ten when we're at a group dinner, I have a fan on my lap. We have to sit outside because it looks better on camera and then it just feels like my face is melting the entire time. It's not a good look. A fan kind of helps the whole body stay cool."

This fan comes in pink, brown, navy blue, white, and green. It has 29,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
$18
Amazon

JoycuFF Gold Necklace for Women

Lala Kent shared, "This is a layered gold, necklace set. One is longer than the other, so you can layer them perfectly. I love these. They don't get tangled. I highly recommend these."

There are 22 styles to choose from.

$15
Amazon

Good American Always Fits Good Straight Jeans

Avani Gregg said, "The sizing of Always Fits is truly unlike any other denim you'll find out there. You can feel the difference when you put these on, they hug you in all the right places, without ever looking baggy or stretched out. There really is a pair for every body type, you slip them on and they mold to your figure and move so effortlessly with you."

$155
Good American

L'AVANT Collective High Performing Hand Soap

Crystal Kung Minkoff said, "After having our kids, we wanted products to be non-toxic, highly effective, but still fabulously stylish. L'AVANT has managed to make their household products into works of art."

 

$39
Amazon
$34
L'AVANT
$34
Bloomingdale's

Revlon So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Mascara

Ashley Graham said, "My favorite is the So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Mascara. Right now, I'm obsessed with the Black Brown color because it's light, fluffy and it's just overall perfect. It doesn't move! It gives you a dynamic eye without having any eyeliner on, or any eyeshadow. It's perfect for me and I love how easy it is to put on!"

Ashley's go-to mascara has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
$8
Amazon
$12
Ulta

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

"I have one on me at all times, in my bag, in my bathroom. It has just been my staple product," Sydney Sweeney said.

Sydney's pick has 1.1 million+ Sephora Loves and 19,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$24
Amazon
$24
Sephora

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara

Dancing With the Stars cast member Alexis Warr Burton uses the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara on the DWTS tour. This affordable find builds up lashes to look 5 times as thick, according to the brand. This soft formula is easy to apply and it doesn't clump or flake throughout the day.

Amazon shoppers left 7,600+ 5-star reviews for this mascara and it has 1,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews. 

$11
$8
Amazon

ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch

Here's Delilah Belle Hamlin's go-to pimple remedy. As soon as a blemish emerges, reach for ZitSticka Goo Getter. Put one of the hydrocolloid patches directly on the zit to absorb fluid and impurities, which shrinks the appearance the blemish. 

 
$16
Amazon
$16
Ulta
$16
Zitsticka

Kristin Ess Hair Style Reviving Dry Shampoo with Vitamin C for Oily Hair

Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Miller-Keyes said, "I love any of Kristin Ess' hair products, and this dry shampoo is my absolute favorite! Especially to freshen up after a long flight."

$17
$14
Amazon
$15
Ulta

17KM 6 Pairs Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Set

Lala Kent said, "Let's talk about these amazing hoop earrings. I'm obsessed. They're my Hailey Bieber earrings. They come in a giant pack. They're all gold. You get five pairs of earrings and they're all Hailey Bieber-style."

 

$30
$14
Amazon

Cupshe X STASSIE Crystal Waters Underwire Top & V-Cut Hipster Bikini Set

Stassie Karanikolaou⋅shared, "This is one of my favorite sets! The shape of the v-cut is so flattering but the coloring of the blue lurex makes your tan pop."

This two-piece set is also available in pink.

$34
Cupshe

Rinna Beauty Delilah Lip Kit

"I love the shades in the lip kit because you can play around with the colors and mix them to make the final look darker or lighter," Delilah Belle Hamlin explained

 
$49
Amazon
$49
Rinna Beauty

Cupshe X STASSIE Crystal Waters Wrap Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Stassie Karanikolaou explained, "I love how comfortable it is and how it supports the chest." This style comes in three stunning colorways.

 

$34
Cupshe

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen

Bachelor in Paradise alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes said, "I love Elta MD's facial sunscreen. I like that it's light and not too greasy. They also have a tinted version which I love for the summer!"

Delilah Belle Hamlin explained, "I love EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen and I love that it has zinc in it which really helps prevent breakouts since I have such sensitive skin!" This is a favorite among many celebs and it has 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$38
Amazon
$43
Skinstore

Revlon ColorStay Blot Face Powder

Ashley Graham shared, "I like this new product that Revlon has called the ColorStay Blot Setting Powder. I like it because when I'm running out to an event, it's the one thing that's going to keep all the shine away no matter what!"

$11
$8
Amazon

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 2 Packs

Gizelle Bryant has a three-step routine to remove makeup, sharing, "I use the Neutrogena makeup wipes first. I usually buy two packs at a time. That's the first layer of making coming off. It's a process."

Gizelle's must-have has 76,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$9
Amazon
$15
Ulta

True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm

Gizelle Bryant said, "I have a lot of makeup on because it needs to hold up under the lights. I use the makeup wipes first. Then, I started using this balm from True Botanicals. The makeup melts right off. It's soft and it's kind of oily a little bit. It's heaven. It works so well."

 
$48
Amazon
$48
True Botanicals
$48
Nordstrom

Cetaphil Face Wash, Daily Facial Cleanser for Sensitive, Combination to Oily Skin

Gizelle Bryant shared, "I wash my face with Cetaphil just to make sure all the makeup and dirt are gone.  It's just a tried and true product."

Gizelle's cleanser has 14,400+ -star Amazon reviews.

$17
$12
Amazon

Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush

Katie Austin shared, "I always like to have a hairbrush on hand– especially if I need to shower and run out super quickly."

Katie's pick has 47,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 27 colors and patterns.

$10
$9
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw

Katie Austin explained, "Staying hydrated is important! So, I always carry a refillable water bottle like this one from Stanley to ensure I'm being sustainable and hydrating properly!"

 

$35
Amazon
$35
Stanley
$35
REI

Want to do some more celeb-inspired shopping? You'll love these affordable picks from Drew Barrymore.

