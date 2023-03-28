90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Trailer: Meet the Couples Looking to Make Love Last

There's more than a little trouble in paradise.
In the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season three—premiering April 17 on TLC—five new couples and one returning pair attempt to make their relationships work set against some of most picturesque backdrops in the world.
"There's something about a guy on an island," 38-year old Texas native Jordan says of her 48-year-old Jamaican boyfriend Everton, "because he can offer such a more beautiful life."
VaLentine—the 47-year-old who returns from season two of Love in Paradise with his fiancé Carlos—says of his future, "I came here to Colombia to get married to the love of my life and it makes me feel the impossible is about to happen."
It's a similarly romantic story for Wyoming-based Jessica and her fiancé Juan.
"I was on a Caribbean cruise and I met the most beautiful man," Jessica reveals. "Everywhere I go to see Juan is in paradise. Now things are about to get really real."
Ah, yes. Time for the other shoe to drop.
"Even though I identify as gay," Carlos explains in the trailer, "I'm actually bisexual."
When VaLentine confronts Carlos about "emotionally cheating" with a woman, Carlos shouts, "Nothing is going on!"
Elsewhere, 56-year-old Dominican Republic native Lidia and her Florida-based partner Scott are having a hard time getting through to each other—quite literally—during their first time meeting in person.
"We can't communicate," Mike says. "We have to rely on a translator."
But Lidia's daughter won't stand for any criticism of her mother.
"When you come here, you know she cannot speak English," she says to Scott. "And now you want her to feel like a clown."
After telling Scott to leave her alone, Lidia does what anybody in her situation would do: She immediately goes and lays down in the ocean.
Here's hoping her daughter was there to save the day again.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres April 17 at 8 p.m. on TLC.