90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Trailer: Meet the Couples Looking to Make Love Last

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise - New Season FIRST LOOK

There's more than a little trouble in paradise.

In the trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season three—premiering April 17 on TLC—five new couples and one returning pair attempt to make their relationships work set against some of most picturesque backdrops in the world.

"There's something about a guy on an island," 38-year old Texas native Jordan says of her 48-year-old Jamaican boyfriend Everton, "because he can offer such a more beautiful life."

VaLentine—the 47-year-old who returns from season two of Love in Paradise with his fiancé Carlos—says of his future, "I came here to Colombia to get married to the love of my life and it makes me feel the impossible is about to happen."

It's a similarly romantic story for Wyoming-based Jessica and her fiancé Juan.

"I was on a Caribbean cruise and I met the most beautiful man," Jessica reveals. "Everywhere I go to see Juan is in paradise. Now things are about to get really real."

Ah, yes. Time for the other shoe to drop.