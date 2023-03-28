Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Says She Suspected Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Reunion: EVERYTHING We Know

Looking back, Lala Kent says she knew something was off.

Just weeks after news broke that Tom Sandoval was having a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss while dating Ariana Madix, their Vanderpump Rules co-star says she voiced suspicions to other cast members, including Scheana Shay, that some friendships weren't all that they seemed.

"I didn't have any proof," Kent said on the March 28 episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "I talked to Scheana about it."

While the Bravo star thought about telling Madix, Kent said she didn't feel close enough to share her fears. "I have a lot of love for her," she explained, "but I feel because I never got along with Sandoval, we couldn't be close because I don't like your boyfriend."

One person who Kent believes definitely knew about the affair was Sandoval's best friend Tom Schwartz.

"I said the only way you didn't know was if you actively literally covered your eyes and closed your ears because I knew," she told host Jeff Lewis. "You'll see this season…From experience, these two have crossed a line. They're f--king each other."