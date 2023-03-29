Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Clinique, Urban Decay, Dermablend, Dermalogica, PMD, and Exuviance

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Clinique, Urban Decay, Dermablend, Dermalogica, PMD, and Exuviance. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Eyeshadow
This eyeshadow is rich, dense, decadent, and highly pigmented. There are matte, satin, shimmer, and metallic finishes available in an array of vibrant shades ranging from soft neutrals and warm browns to golden, bronze shimmers and rich jewel tones. These eyeshadows blend seamlessly and they can be applied wet or dry with a finger or brush to brighten and enhance the eyes.
One customer reviewed, "Absolutely love this eye shadow. I want to purchase more! The pigment is so nice and it's packed well and there is no fall out. The shades are beautiful in this range! The packaging is so nice and I love the look of it! It feels like a nice amount of product and I would purchase more shades!"
Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops
Use this alone or mix this in with your skincare products to get foundation-level coverage without the heaviness. The brand claims this for redness, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, acne, and uneven skin tone. This formula is water-free and oil-free.
A shopper raved, "Life changing! I have tried so many foundations for full coverage and they always leave my skin greasy or cakey. So far these drops make my skin look airbrushed and feels lightweight. I have rosacea and it covers my redness. I use a brush to blend and paired it with the Dermablend setting powder."
Another fan of the product shared, "Love this! Although I must admit I find this to be costly I still give it 5 stars because it works amazing mixed with my moisturizer! I get the buildable coverage I want without the caking that often happens with my dry sensitive skin. My dermatologist has me using CeraVe moisturizer which is a blessing. I put one drop of the Dermablend with a pump of the CeraVe and I get perfect coverage."
Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser
If you want to brighten your skin, try the Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser. It has a gentle, jelly formula and it gives your skin a luminous look, according to the brand.
A shopper reviewed, "EXCELLENT cleanser. This cleanser takes off ALL makeup quickly and easily and leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh. I love that there is no strong scent."
Another shared, "Best ever! Love this cleanser! My face always feels hydrated after I wash it!"
PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool
I'm not gonna lie, I had my eye on this for a year, finally got one, and then I was scared to do the at-home treatment. I wasted so much time worrying because now I am absolutely obsessed with this. I use it once a week for an exfoliation. Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores, according to the brand. Then, when you're done, put on your favorite serum.
A shopper said, "This CHANGED my skin for the better. Astonishing results... This is singlehandedly the most impressive device I have used. In 6 weeks it has transformed my skin. I am 44 years old. My skin was ok, slightly uneven tone, some marks and fine lines. My skin tone is now amazing, all marks have disappeared and fine lines slightly diminished too. I am asked frequently what products I am using. People do not believe I am not wearing make up. I love this product."
PMD Clean Pro RQ- Smart Facial Cleansing Device
Washing your face can be a spa-like experience every morning with the PMD Clean Pro device. It is a gentle device that breaks down dirt and oil within the pores. There's much more though to this compact device beyond cleansing. It also has the ActiveWarmth Facial Massage function which allows for the deeper absorption of your skincare products, the brand claims. Additionally, the rose quartz reduces visible signs of inflammation, according to PMD.
A shopper said, "I wanted to wait before writing my review. I've been using the PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz for 2 weeks and can say there has been a significant improvement to my skin. My skin is GLOWING and appears more youthful. If you are on the fence, it's definitely worth the cost. There's no need for replacement heads and I love that. The warming feature is so pampering, I use it when applying serums. And the color and rose quartz. Sooo cute!"
Another gushed, "Wow! I am beyond impressed by my PDM Clean Pro RQ!! I have been using the PDM facial cleaning device for two weeks and have noticed a significant difference in my skin!! The combination of the sonic vibrations and heat therapy has my skin clean and ready to absorb my serums and lotions!!"
Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer
If you don't want to wear a full face of makeup, but you still want a bit of coverage and some sun protection, try the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator. This tinted moisturizer has SPF 25 sun protection. There are seven shades to choose from. This formula delivers 12 hours of hydration, according to Clinique.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I usually wear a full coverage foundation, however I've been on the hunt for a perfect everyday lightweight foundation/skin tint with enough coverage for my acne scars, and I found it!! (I work at Ulta, so I spend a lot of time trying out foundations with customers)."
Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel
Use this correcting peel once a week to fade dark spots and sun damage. It resurfaces the skin's texture to reveal a smooth, bright complexion, the brand claims. It has Pure Retinol, a proven anti-aging powerhouse ingredient, and CitraFill to support skin's natural collagen, according to Exuviance.
A shopper reviewed, "This product is a winner!! This product is a winner! This is the only retinol my skin has been able to tolerate. Once a week keeps my skin smooth and my pores are definitely tighter. I love this product."
Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel
The Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 works at the skin's surface to exfoliate dead, dull surface layers, to reveal fresher, healthier skin, according to the brand. Use this twice a week to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and even out your skin tone.
A shopper raved, "This is my secret to amazing skin! This product is amazing! I use it once a week (but you can use it up to two times a week). I use it before I go to bed, wait 10 minutes, wash it off, then apply my favorite face mask."
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, March 12
- Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $20
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $13
- Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $22
- Peach and Lily Power Cocktail Repair System, $26
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow, $13
- IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser, $12
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers, $10
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set, $10
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- ZitSticka Mini KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch, $8
- ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum, $20
Monday, March 13
- Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick, $11
- r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $12
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, $47
- Lancome La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer, $21
- Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream, $18
Tuesday, March 14
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE LUX All Over Face Blush Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color, $18
- NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow, $18
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $16
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder, $16
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, $27-$57
- Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35, $14
- TEAMI Blends Green Tea Detox Mask, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $10-$30
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $8-$25
- Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $19
- Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Sleep Facial, $25
- Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer, $19
- Lashfood Lash Enhancing Duo, $9
Wednesday, March 15
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $40
- Lorac Pro Eye Palettes, $20-$25
- Flawless Beauty Fridge, $30
- Erborian BB Crème, $23
Thursday, March 16
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $15
- Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper, $17
- Strivectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $36
- About Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil, $6
- About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color, $8
- Iconic London Multiuse Sculpting Palette, $25
Friday, March 17
- Clarins Double Serum, $45-$88
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $17-$75
- Dermalogica SURPRISE STEAL
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $11
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $11
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter, $18-$20
- Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Nikkietutorials Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Samantha March Start Inspired Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Star Lit Liquid Highlighter, $15
Saturday, March 18
- Benefit Powder Blushes, $16
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $15
- Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $9-$17
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $9-$23
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $9-$23
- Beautyblender Bubble Sponge, $10
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $26-$39
- NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose, $123
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, March 19
- Estee Lauder DoubleWear Foundation, $24
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $13
- Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $28-$68
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150, $18
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112, $8
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113, $13
Monday, March 20
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer, $21-$30
- Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, $21
- Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighters, $17
- CosRX Master Patches, $10
- Nudestix NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30, $18
- Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50, $20
Tuesday, March 21
- Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick, $14
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Blush, $13
- Beekman Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Indie Lee Co-Q10 Toner, $18
- Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System, $31
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, $36
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray, $26
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, $38
- Beautybio The Eyelighter Concentrate, $26
- Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, $13
- First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $14
Wednesday, March 22
- Live Tinted Huestick Corrector, $12
- Live Tinted Huestick Multistick, $12
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer Daycation, $16
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, $23
- Foreo Bear, $110
- Foreo Serum Serum Serum, $30
- Juvia's Place Lip Products, $5-$8
- UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick, $12
- BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $25-$35
Thursday, March 23
- Lancome Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer, $80
- Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $41
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, $70
- Maely's B-Flat Belly Cream, $25
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $13
- Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, $8
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $24
Friday, March 24
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $14
- Peter Thomas Roth SURPRISE STEAL
- Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, $22
- Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil, $14
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lip Gloss, $16
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer, $16
- Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, $40
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $23
Saturday March 25
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $22
- IT Airbrush foundation brushes, $13-$18
- Buxom SURPRISE STEAL
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil, $13
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish, $39
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, March 26
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray, $16
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20
- Tula Cult Classic Cleanser, $12-$17
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, $12
- Persona SuperBlush, $11
Monday, March 27
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $12
- Mented Semi Matte Lipstick, $9
- Mented Lip Liner, $6
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $25
- bareMinerals All Over Face Color Loose Bronzer, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Peeling Gel, $25
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $13-$27
- PUR Minerals 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $15
Tuesday, March 28
- GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $37
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $33
- L'occitane Almond Shower Oil, $15-$20
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $16
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence, $90
- Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $12
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, $23
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, $31
- Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $16
Wednesday, March 29
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow, $11
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel, $43
- Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel, $40
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $11-$21
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, $19-$29
- PMD Clean Pro RQ - Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $90
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool, $80
- Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $21
Thursday, March 30
- Benefit Porefessional Primers, $17-$29
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $17
- Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes, $13
- GlamGlow Brighteyes Eye Cream, $20
Friday, March 31
- It Cosmetics SURPRISE STEAL
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $10-$18
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set, $49
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set, $30
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37-$44
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer, $29
Saturday, April 1
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes, $16
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit, $16
- Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $15
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $15
- Armani SURPRISE STEAL
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $16
- Strivectin Tighten and Lift Neck Serum Roller, $40
- Clinique Cleansers, $12-$17
Looking for more great beauty picks? You'll love these budget-friendly hacks from Ashley Graham.
—Originally published March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.