Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Clinique, Urban Decay, Dermablend, Dermalogica, PMD, and Exuviance

Pamper yourself with $11 skincare and makeup deals from Exuviance, PMD, Dermalogica, Dermablend, Urban Decay, and Clinique.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 29, 2023 5:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 18E! Illustration

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Clinique, Urban Decay, Dermablend, Dermalogica, PMD, and Exuviance. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

This Pink Concealer Has Gone Viral on TikTok and It Has 121,400+ 5-Star Reviews: Here's Why You Need It

Today's Steals

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Eyeshadow

This eyeshadow is rich, dense, decadent, and highly pigmented. There are matte, satin, shimmer, and metallic finishes available in an array of vibrant shades ranging from soft neutrals and warm browns to golden, bronze shimmers and rich jewel tones. These eyeshadows blend seamlessly and they can be applied wet or dry with a finger or brush to brighten and enhance the eyes.

One customer reviewed, "Absolutely love this eye shadow. I want to purchase more! The pigment is so nice and it's packed well and there is no fall out. The shades are beautiful in this range! The packaging is so nice and I love the look of it! It feels like a nice amount of product and I would purchase more shades!"

$21
$11
Ulta

Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops

Use this alone or mix this in with your skincare products to get foundation-level coverage without the heaviness. The brand claims this for redness, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, acne, and uneven skin tone. This formula is water-free and oil-free.

A shopper raved, "Life changing! I have tried so many foundations for full coverage and they always leave my skin greasy or cakey. So far these drops make my skin look airbrushed and feels lightweight. I have rosacea and it covers my redness. I use a brush to blend and paired it with the Dermablend setting powder."

Another fan of the product shared, "Love this! Although I must admit I find this to be costly I still give it 5 stars because it works amazing mixed with my moisturizer! I get the buildable coverage I want without the caking that often happens with my dry sensitive skin. My dermatologist has me using CeraVe moisturizer which is a blessing. I put one drop of the Dermablend with a pump of the CeraVe and I get perfect coverage."

$42
$21
Ulta

Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser

If you want to brighten your skin, try the Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser. It has a gentle, jelly formula and it gives your skin a luminous look, according to the brand. 

A shopper reviewed, "EXCELLENT cleanser. This cleanser takes off ALL makeup quickly and easily and leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh. I love that there is no strong scent."

Another shared, "Best ever! Love this cleanser! My face always feels hydrated after I wash it!"

 

 

$37
$19
Ulta

PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool

I'm not gonna lie, I had my eye on this for a year, finally got one, and then I was scared to do the at-home treatment. I wasted so much time worrying because now I am absolutely obsessed with this. I use it once a week for an exfoliation. Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores, according to the brand. Then, when you're done, put on your favorite serum.

A shopper said, "This CHANGED my skin for the better. Astonishing results... This is singlehandedly the most impressive device I have used. In 6 weeks it has transformed my skin. I am 44 years old. My skin was ok, slightly uneven tone, some marks and fine lines. My skin tone is now amazing, all marks have disappeared and fine lines slightly diminished too. I am asked frequently what products I am using. People do not believe I am not wearing make up. I love this product."

$159
$80
Ulta

PMD Clean Pro RQ- Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Washing your face can be a spa-like experience every morning with the PMD Clean Pro device. It is a gentle device that breaks down dirt and oil within the pores. There's much more though to this compact device beyond cleansing. It also has the ActiveWarmth Facial Massage function which allows for the deeper absorption of your skincare products, the brand claims. Additionally, the rose quartz reduces visible signs of inflammation, according to PMD.

A shopper said, "I wanted to wait before writing my review. I've been using the PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz for 2 weeks and can say there has been a significant improvement to my skin. My skin is GLOWING and appears more youthful. If you are on the fence, it's definitely worth the cost. There's no need for replacement heads and I love that. The warming feature is so pampering, I use it when applying serums. And the color and rose quartz. Sooo cute!"

Another gushed, "Wow! I am beyond impressed by my PDM Clean Pro RQ!! I have been using the PDM facial cleaning device for two weeks and have noticed a significant difference in my skin!! The combination of the sonic vibrations and heat therapy has my skin clean and ready to absorb my serums and lotions!!"

$179
$90
Ulta

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer

If you don't want to wear a full face of makeup, but you still want a bit of coverage and some sun protection, try the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator. This tinted moisturizer has SPF 25 sun protection. There are seven shades to choose from. This formula delivers 12 hours of hydration, according to Clinique.

A fan of the product reviewed, "I usually wear a full coverage foundation, however I've been on the hunt for a perfect everyday lightweight foundation/skin tint with enough coverage for my acne scars, and I found it!! (I work at Ulta, so I spend a lot of time trying out foundations with customers)."

 

$42
$21
Ulta

Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel

Use this correcting peel once a week to fade dark spots and sun damage. It resurfaces the skin's texture to reveal a smooth, bright complexion, the brand claims. It has Pure Retinol, a proven anti-aging powerhouse ingredient, and CitraFill to support skin's natural collagen, according to Exuviance.

A shopper reviewed, "This product is a winner!! This product is a winner! This is the only retinol my skin has been able to tolerate. Once a week keeps my skin smooth and my pores are definitely tighter. I love this product."

$79
$40
Ulta

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel

The Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 works at the skin's surface to exfoliate dead, dull surface layers, to reveal fresher, healthier skin, according to the brand. Use this twice a week to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and even out your skin tone.

A shopper raved, "This is my secret to amazing skin! This product is amazing! I use it once a week (but you can use it up to two times a week). I use it before I go to bed, wait 10 minutes, wash it off, then apply my favorite face mask."

 

$86
$43
Ulta

—Originally published March 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

