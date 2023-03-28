First Daughter Ashley Biden Reveals Her Mantra For Dealing with Criticism of Her Family

Ashley Biden is getting candid on letting things roll off her back.
The First Daughter shared how she deals with the negative comments about her family, including parents President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
"The real flex is staying kind no matter how cruel the world gets," Ashley told Elle for their April 2023 Impact Issue. "That's kind of been my mission recently, to stay kind, to stay grounded, no matter how much the world tries to hurt me or my family."
However, sometimes that mantra can be easier said than done, even after her father won the presidential election in November 2020.
"I think it's human nature when anybody that you love dearly is attacked—wrong stuff is out there that is just complete BS," she added, "It does anger you."
The 41-year-old chooses to focus her attention on her career as a social worker, most recently leading a support group for formerly incarcerated women.
"I just wanted to be in the community doing the work that I love," she shared. "My life, other than having to be driven around in armored vehicles by the Secret Service, there's not a lot that's very different. But [the attention] has always been hard for me."
And really when it comes down to it, the personal attacks on her father have been hard to wrap her head around.
"If my family weren't so close, it wouldn't be so hard, but we are," Ashley noted. "My family is my safe space. So that was the hardest thing: I couldn't understand how (a) things were said that were not true, and (b) how people could be so cruel just because of whether they liked my father or not."
But the social worker knows "it had nothing to do with me."
So, her choice? "I just wanted to shy away from that," she continued. "I didn't find it to be healthy for me. I wanted to do my work, know who I was, and feel comfortable in my own skin without the hoopla."
And back in 2017, Ashley made another one of her dreams come true: founding the clothing brand Livelihood. And her dad was right by her side to show his support.
"I'm extremely proud of her," the now-president told E! News at the NYFW event. "She's been trying to change the world since she's been 3 years old, and I think she's going to do it."
Ashley is the only daughter of Joe and Jill, and half-sister to brothers Hunter Biden, 53, and the late Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer at 46 in 2015.
