Amazon Has Thousands of Trendy Spring Skirts— These Are the 15 We're Obsessed With

The weather is getting warmer, and we're getting our wardrobes ready for the higher temperatures. It's finally time to push those warm joggers and thick jeans aside and pick out a few skirts to welcome the season.
This spring, we're going for skirts that are fun, versatile and flowy, whether they're long or short. And, the best place to find skirts that fit our criteria but are also budget-friendly? Amazon, of course!
Amazon has too many skirts to count, so we are taking the guesswork out of shopping and showcasing our 15 favorite maxis, minis and midis for under $50. Whether you're looking for a floral maxi or flouncy mini skirt, there is something for every style in our roundup of the best spring skirts from Amazon. Continue below to meet your new favorite spring skirt(s).
Zeagoo Womens Midi Skirt
A silky slip skirt and vibrant pastels are both integral components of spring fashion. Put the two together, and you get the perfect skirt for the warmer season. This lavender midi skirt from Amazon is flowy and lightweight, and only $37. Pair it with crop tops, breathable sweaters, cardigans and more.
BTFBM Boho Long Skirt
This stunning high-low skirt is the perfect spring look that can be dressed up or down. The floral print and ruffled silhouette come together to create an effortlessly chic piece that you can pair with a plain black top, black kitten heels and your favorite jewelry.
Relipop Ruffle Wrap Mini Skirt
This adorable ruffle wrap mini skirt will be a staple in your spring and summer wardrobe. The trendy style has garnered over 2,600 positive ratings, one reviewer gushing, "This skirt is perfect! The length was not too short, not too long. Not sheer (I got the black). Honestly, probably one of the best and most flattering skirts I've ever bought! Probably going to buy in another color!"
SheIn Plus Asymmetrical Side Split Ruched Satin Skirt
Steal the show with this satiny skirt that has an ultra-high slit and pretty ruched detailing. It comes in an array of colors, ranging from sizes large to 4XL. You can't go wrong with a super versatile black one, but the other vibrant colors are also super tempting.
ZESICA Floral Printed A Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets
This dreamy floral skirt has over 4,100 ratings on Amazon, and reviewers especially love the look because it has pockets. Who doesn't love a skirt with pockets?!
The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
This bold and vibrant pink silky slip skirt will be one of your most-worn spring pieces. Whether you dress it up with a sweater and heels or go more casual with a graphic t-shirt and a pair of sneakers, it's a must-add piece to your spring closet.
Verdusa Floral Split Thigh Midi Skirt
A floral midi skirt with an eye-catching high slit is the perfect playful piece for spring. This midi skirt has over 1,000 positive Amazon reviews, one reviewer calling it "super flattering." Wear the look with some strappy heeled sandals and a chunky knit sweater.
Alelly Ruffle Mini Skirt
We love a flattering, waist-snatching bodycon skirt as much as the next person, but something about spring urges us to opt for skirts that are more flowy, breezy and relaxed— like this adorable ruffle mini skirt. The look comes in too many prints to count. It's so cute, it's garnered over 9,300 positive Amazon reviews.
One reviewer raves, "This skirt is very flattering. I love the feel of it, it's silky feeling. This skirt has a liner attached to it which is nice. I own several of these skirts and wear them all the time. The length is nice and it fits as expected."
H&C Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt
A classic pencil skirt isn't only a spring wardrobe essential. It's a versatile piece you can wear year-round, to the office or for an evening dinner. For spring, you can pair the look with ballet flats and a lightweight knit sweater. This pencil skirt is only $20, and it has over 24,600 positive Amazon reviews, one reviewer calling the look "the perfect wardrobe staple."
Floerns Plus Size Leopard Ruched Midi Skirt
Add a playful look to your spring wardrobe with this leopard print midi skirt. The adjustable drawstrings give off an even more flattering style, which we love.
One reviewer shares, "I love this skirt. I normally wear a 2x so I was worried if it would fit since everyone has their own idea of what plus size is. This fit perfectly however and the string you can pull moves the slit up further if you want, it's great!"
Metietila Ruffle Mini Skirt with Drawstring
We'll be living in this flouncy mini skirt all spring (and summer) long.
Some reviewers suggest sizing up in the look, while one reviewer raves, "Buy it!! I got the pink one and just ordered beige, fits perfectly and is super well made. The length is perfect too. It has the pretty layer then another one underneath so not see through at all."
LYANER Satin Mini Skirt
This cherry-printed satin mini skirt would make a trendy and cute addition to your spring wardrobe. We seriously can't get over how adorable the cherry print is!
One reviewer gushes, "I LIVE in these skirts. I am back to order more so I figured I would leave a review. These skirts are so flattering and make any outfit standout. Last night I paired the off-white skirt with a black turtleneck, scarf, and knee high boots. Let me tell you it was giving ELEGANT. I definitely recommend these skirts. They also hold up over time and iron well. Fits true to size."
The Drop Women's Halle Crochet Midi Skirt With Side Slit
Nothing says warmer weather quite like crochet. Whether you wear this crochet midi skirt while you're on vacation or sport it to the coffee shop with a pair of sneakers, you'll be serving looks.
DJT Women's Flowy Handkerchief Hemline Midi Skirt
This is probably the most comfortable skirt you'll ever get your hands on. The flowy, asymmetrical midi skirt has over 8,000 positive reviews and is only $28. One reviewer calls the cute and versatile look their "new favorite skirt."
Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt
This lovely chiffon maxi skirt has an intricate design and flattering drawstring waist that you can easily adjust. The skirt is only $34, and it has over 6,000 positive reviews. It looks like the perfect piece to twirl around in, too.
