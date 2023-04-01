Untangling the Drama Swirling Around TikTok as Talk of a Ban Heats Up

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reads MEAN TikToks About Herself

Every social media platform has upset the masses at some point, but if it feels as if there's something extra about the attention being paid to TikTok lately...

You're not imagining it.

The short-form video app that boasts more than 1 billion active users a month, introduced the world to Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae, and has provided countless people with all the life hacks they never knew they needed is under fire from U.S. lawmakers who allege the app is a threat to national security.

And not because Congress is averse to diamond lips.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle have expressed concern about all the data TikTok collects from users—from when they first download the app through every little tap, like and share—and whether the app's Chinese parent company ByteDance might funnel that info to its home country's government to use for nefarious purposes.

And though TikTok execs have denied that this is happening or is likely to happen, talk of banning the app is all the rage in Washington.