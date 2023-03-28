See Matt Damon's Rare Night Out With His All-Grown Up Kids and Wife Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon was supported by daughters Isabella Damon, 16, Gia Zavala Damon, 14, and Stella Damon, 12, and wife Luciana Barroso at the premiere of Air, his latest collaboration with Ben Affleck.

Watch: Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Share the Story Behind Air

This family support is a slam dunk.

Matt Damon had a court full of fans March 27 when he was joined by three of his kids—Isabella Damon, 16, Gia Zavala Damon, 14, Stella Damon, 12—and wife Luciana Barroso at the world premiere of sports drama Air.

For the occasion, the family all matched in dark tones, including Matt, who sported an all-black tuxedo. Missing from the event was the actor's 24-year-old stepdaughter Alexia Barroso, who he said is currently on the east coast working on a movie. (Luciana shares Alexia with ex Arbello Barroso.)

Another person close to Matt at the premiere was none other than Ben Affleck, his childhood friend and the director of Air, a movie that recounts the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan.

"He's a brilliant director, he really is," Matt said in an exclusive interview with E! News airing on March 28 at 11 p.m. "I mean that's not news to anybody. He won a Best Picture Oscar [for Argo] already, so I think people are aware, but it was really, really great working with him. I'm looking forward to doing it again soon."

photos
Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Winning Friendship

Air is the latest collaboration for the duo, who launched their production company LivePlanet last November, as well as a milestone moment for their friendship.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts Debuts Bangin' New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

2

Tom Sandoval Shares His Regrets About Affair With Raquel Leviss

3

Why Emily Ratajkowski Called Out Taylor Swift's Interview With Ellen

"To be directed by Ben for the first time—not really the first time, he's been directing me for 40 years—but officially for the first time, and to have it be the first movie for our company, was really, really exciting," Matt shared. "And we just got this awesome group of actors, and it was the best summer job I've ever had."

Air hits theaters April 5.

