See Matt Damon's Rare Night Out With His All-Grown Up Kids and Wife Luciana Barroso

This family support is a slam dunk.

Matt Damon had a court full of fans March 27 when he was joined by three of his kids—Isabella Damon, 16, Gia Zavala Damon, 14, Stella Damon, 12—and wife Luciana Barroso at the world premiere of sports drama Air.

For the occasion, the family all matched in dark tones, including Matt, who sported an all-black tuxedo. Missing from the event was the actor's 24-year-old stepdaughter Alexia Barroso, who he said is currently on the east coast working on a movie. (Luciana shares Alexia with ex Arbello Barroso.)

Another person close to Matt at the premiere was none other than Ben Affleck, his childhood friend and the director of Air, a movie that recounts the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan.

"He's a brilliant director, he really is," Matt said in an exclusive interview with E! News airing on March 28 at 11 p.m. "I mean that's not news to anybody. He won a Best Picture Oscar [for Argo] already, so I think people are aware, but it was really, really great working with him. I'm looking forward to doing it again soon."