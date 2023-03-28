The Bachelor Finale: Gabi's Biggest Bombshell About Zach

Watch : The Bachelor Exclusive Sneak Peek: Zach & Gabi's Last Date

He made his bed... of roses.

Gabi Elnicki was just as surprised as the rest of Bachelor Nation when Zach Shallcross revealed to America that he broke his no-sex rule with her during the season 27 Fantasy Suites week. In fact, the Bachelor runner-up didn't know he was going public with their private moment until the episode aired March 20.

"I actually didn't know you had told everyone until I watched it last week," she admitted in the After the Final Rose special March 27. "So, for me to see that, it was beyond a TV show for me. I feel ashamed."

Additionally, Gabi revealed she was also "humiliated" and "disappointed" after he broke up with her in favor of fellow finalist—and Zach's now-fiancée—Kaity Biggar.

"In that week, I felt so connected to him and I felt very in love and safe," she told host Jesse Palmer. "We made a decision together because we were feeling in love. That's a part of me that I'll never get back, that I shared with him. It's extremely violating that the entire nation knows everything."