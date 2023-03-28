Would Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Return to Vanderpump Rules? They Say…

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Reunion: EVERYTHING We Know

Jax Taylor is ready to become the number one guy...again.

The Vanderpump Rules alum and his wife Brittany Cartwright shared that if Bravo were to ask them back for season 11 of the hit reality show, they would be ready.

"Yeah," Jax exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27. "I wish I could tell you, we have so many things going on right now." (For more with Jax and Brittany, tune in to E! News March 28.)

And while they were among the attendees at former co-star Scheana Shay's Mexico wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022, the pair opted not to be filmed during it for season 10. However, for future events? Now that's another story.

"Yes," Jax, 43, continued while Brittany, 34, nodded her head in agreement. "If there is another wedding—which could be, who knows—yes we will be back."

While Jax and Brittany—who exited the series in 2020—may be ready to dive back in for another season, it may not be smooth sailing for the rest of the current cast, as this season sur-ved up some serious drama.