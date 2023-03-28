Would Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Return to Vanderpump Rules? They Say…

Jax Taylor is ready to become the number one guy...again.
The Vanderpump Rules alum and his wife Brittany Cartwright shared that if Bravo were to ask them back for season 11 of the hit reality show, they would be ready.
"Yeah," Jax exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27. "I wish I could tell you, we have so many things going on right now." (For more with Jax and Brittany, tune in to E! News March 28.)
And while they were among the attendees at former co-star Scheana Shay's Mexico wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022, the pair opted not to be filmed during it for season 10. However, for future events? Now that's another story.
"Yes," Jax, 43, continued while Brittany, 34, nodded her head in agreement. "If there is another wedding—which could be, who knows—yes we will be back."
While Jax and Brittany—who exited the series in 2020—may be ready to dive back in for another season, it may not be smooth sailing for the rest of the current cast, as this season sur-ved up some serious drama.
In fact, the fallout over Tom Sandoval's affair with co-star Raquel Leviss—leading to his split from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix—continues both on and offscreen. And as most of the VPR camp has made their thoughts on the Scandoval quite clear, Jax ponders what kind of effect it could have on future seasons.
"I don't know who is going to film with them, that's the problem," Jax confessed to E! News of Tom and Raquel post scandal. "Is it possible? Anything is possible but I just don't know who would film with them."
Well, there is always the other half of Schwartz & Sandy's: Tom Schwartz.
"Maybe Schwartz would be the only person I feel like at this point that would actually film with them," Brittany quipped, "So I mean you never know."
And although Jax and Brittany are ready to return in front the cameras, for now fans can catch them behind the mic—with their new podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, which debuted March 28.
"We're super excited," Brittany noted, "a lot to live up too. It's going to be amazing."
Added Jax, "Give us some time, we're going to make it great. We do have a lot to live up too. We thank everyone for downloading so far and we can't wait."
But that's not the only major milestone in their lives. The other? Their son Cruz's upcoming birthday.
"He's doing amazing," Jax gushed to E!. "He's going to be two April 12."
As for the birthday theme? Brittany has it covered. "2 infinity and beyond," she said. "All Toy Story, been ready since his first birthday party."
And speaking of the number two, what about another kid for the first-time parents? "Ready any second of any day," Brittany exclaimed. "I got the boobs out so come on let's do it."
Agreeing, Jax teased, "Another one could be on the horizon."