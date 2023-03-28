Love Is Blind's Micah Apologizes For Controversial Behavior on the Show

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 4: Meet the Cast

Love Is Blind's resident mean girl is owning up to her actions.

After Micah Lussier's conduct on season four of the Netflix reality dating series earned her the title of villain, the 27-year-old took to social media to atone.

"To the viewers that I've hurt, I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior," Micah posted to Instagram Stories March 28. "Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."

"I have apologized privately to the people that were hurt on the show by my hands," Micah wrote. "I would like to apologize publicly. An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it."

Micah and her Love Is Blind bestie Irina Solomonova irked fans with their catty alliance during the first batch of season four episodes, which dropped March 24 on the streamer.

In particular, Micah and Irina sparked controversy for laughing at the misery of the other women on the show and for the way they treated cast mate Bliss Poureetezadi—who had also formed a connection with Irina's top choice Zach Goytowski.

"Micah and Irina from love is blind season 4 are literally the worst people to ever be on the show," one viewer tweeted, while another wrote, "If you're watching Love Is Blind season 4 and don't immediately dislike Micah and Irina…we cannot be friends."