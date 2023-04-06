How Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Honors Olivia Newton-John's Beauty Legacy

Watch : Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John.

At least, that was the intention behind some of the beauty looks in the new Paramount+ series, which is set in 1954 and explores the story of how the iconic girl clique originated. Makeup department head Marianne Olsen revealed she pulled inspiration from Olivia's unforgettable role as Sandy Olsson in Grease—the goody-two-shoes who falls for bad boy Danny Zuko (John Travolta)—and how she honored the late actress' legacy following her death in August 2022.

"The original Grease was so iconic, there is no other Sandy and Danny," Marianne exclusively told E! News. "But we did cheat a little of her ‘look' on the character, Susan."

The makeup artist pointed out there are similarities between Sandy and Susan (Madison Thompson), with the biggest trait being that the Rise of the Pink Ladies character is "deemed perfect in appearance."

In addition to referencing the original Grease, Marianne also used Grace Kelly, Sandra Dee and Mad Men character Betty Draper (January Jones) as blueprints for Susan.