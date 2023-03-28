Old Dominion Singer Matthew Ramsey Fractures Pelvis in 3 Places During ATV Accident

Life is short, make it sweet and safe.
Old Dominion announced that it will postpone three shows in Palm Beach, Fla., after lead singer Matthew Ramsey experienced a scary accident.
"I'm afraid I have some disappointing news," the 45-year-old shared on Instagram March 28. "I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it's gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I'm gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while."
While Matthew and the band were excited to perform their biggest hits like "No Hard Feelings" and "I Was on a Boat That Day," the country singer said postponing this weekend's shows was necessary for Old Dominion.
"We will make it up to you!" Matthew shared. "I promise we'll keep you updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I'll be back out there with No Bad Vibes. Love you all."
Currently, Old Dominion is traveling the country with special guests Frank Ray, Kassi Ashton and Greylan James on the No Bad Vibes tour. Every show, Matthew has one goal for his fans experiencing live music.
"We want people to feel like a weight was lifted in some way even if it was for one song," he told E! News in September. "They can walk out of that building a little bit lighter on their feet."
And while his recent accident may be painful, Matthew's determination won't let it stop him from continuing his musical dreams.
"Our message to dreamers would be just keep doing it because you love doing it," he shared with E! News. "That's ultimately what got us to where we are is because we loved what we were doing. We still love what we were doing and we felt like we would be lost without it."
Matthew has some time to rest and heal. Old Dominion's next scheduled tour stop is April 13 in Reading, Penn.