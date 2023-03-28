Old Dominion Singer Matthew Ramsey Fractures Pelvis in 3 Places During ATV Accident

Watch : Old Dominion Reacts to First CMA Win

Old Dominion announced that it will postpone three shows in Palm Beach, Fla., after lead singer Matthew Ramsey experienced a scary accident.

"I'm afraid I have some disappointing news," the 45-year-old shared on Instagram March 28. "I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it's gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I'm gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while."

While Matthew and the band were excited to perform their biggest hits like "No Hard Feelings" and "I Was on a Boat That Day," the country singer said postponing this weekend's shows was necessary for Old Dominion.

"We will make it up to you!" Matthew shared. "I promise we'll keep you updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I'll be back out there with No Bad Vibes. Love you all."