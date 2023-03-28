Shop the 8 Best Overnight Face Masks to Hydrate Your Skin While You Sleep

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't love skincare that works in your sleep? You get your beauty rest and glowing skin, all at the same time. One of the best products to incorporate into your nighttime skincare routine is an overnight face mask.
Often packed with good-for-the-skin nutrients, vitamins and other replenishing ingredients, overnight masks can have amazing benefits. They're also so low effort, since they work their magic while you sleep.
Whether you're looking for an affordable or splurge-worthy mask, we rounded up the best overnight masks for all sorts of skin concerns and budgets. With picks from Laneige, Bliss, Glow Recipe, SkinCeuticals and more, continue below to add any of our favorite overnight face masks to your p.m. skincare regimen.
Bliss What a Melon Overnight Facial Mask
This affordable overnight facial mask by Bliss removes dead cells and toxins from the skin for a refreshed complexion, according to the brand. You can use it a few times a week and rinse it off in the morning.
One reviewer says, "This makes your skin look so glowing while it's on and so perfectly balanced when it's removed. It's not sticky and doesn't dry flakey either. Great product!"
Olay Overnight Gel Mask
If you're on the hunt for an affordable overnight mask that's still effective, the Olay Overnight Gel Mask is a stellar option. With over 3,900 reviews on Amazon, the hyaluronic acid & vitamin infused gel mask gets to work while you rest.
One reviewer shares, "This nighttime gel moisturizer is awesome! It feels so good going on and smells amazing! The next morning my skin feels so soft and moisturized. Will not go without this product."
COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask
This brightening and hydrating overnight mask from COSRX has over 4,400 positive reviews on Amazon. The Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask is made with rice extract and niacinamide to alleviate irritated skin.
One reviewer raves, "I love this overnight mask! It's wonderfully hydrating yet so not heavy whatsoever! Perfect for those with dry, dehydrated, or sensitized skin. I've purchased this over and over again and will continue to do so. Better than products that cost 3-5x the price."
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane
If you have dry skin, Laneige's Water Sleeping Mask is a lightweight formula that that is perfect for "refreshing your skin," as one reviewer puts it. It makes the skin feel fresh, plump and cooled, which is great for those weekend self-care nights.
One reviewer gushes, "This really helps my skin bounce back from long makeup days. My favorite sleeping mask for sure!"
Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask with 10.5% Squalane
This overnight hydrating face mask from Kiehl's is currently on sale, and it has hundreds of positive reviews. You can use the product as an overnight face mask, a gentle cleansing balm or even a 15-minute treatment, according to the brand.
One reviewer raves, "I love this mask so much. I was looking for something overnight and this is perfect. Goes on so smooth and very hydrating for my dry face. I love putting it on and it goes a long way!!!"
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow line is a cult-favorite, and this AHA Night Treatment is no exception. According to the brand, the treatment uses a 2.5 percent pH-balanced AHA complex to reveal smoother and firmer skin when you wake up in the morning.
The overnight mask has over 48,000 Sephora likes, one reviewer raving, "One of my favorite night time moisturizers for warmer weather. This works well with my combo skin and smells soooo good. Also the mini lasts me quite a long time."
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask
Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Sleepair Intensive Mask was formulated specifically for sensitive skin. The ultra-soothing mask intensely hydrates the skin and improves uneven texture.
One reviewer raves, "If you have dry, dull skin, RUN AND GET THIS IMMEDIATELY. My skin has never looked better. Truly magic in a container."
SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Mask
If you're looking to splurge on an overnight mask, this botanical face mask by SkinCeuticals is worth the try, according to reviewers who recommend it. The Phyto Corrective Mask has hyaluronic acid, dipeptides and a combination of cucumber, thyme and olive extracts to soothe and comfort irritated skin.
One reviewer gushes, "This mask leaves my skin so smooth and refreshed. Even after one use, there was noticeable improvement in the redness of my skin. I definitely recommend this!"
