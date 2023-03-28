Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Shares His Regrets About Affair With Raquel Leviss

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Reunion: EVERYTHING We Know

Tom Sandoval is admitting he hasn't made the best decisions in recent months.



Just days after the Vanderpump Rules star and the rest of the cast wrapped up their highly-anticipated season 10 reunion taping, the Bravolebrity is sharing his thoughts on his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss and subsequent fallout, which led to his split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

"Hindsight's always 20/20, man," Tom told a photog in a video published by Page Six on March 28. "It's like when you look back at a situation, you think of all the things [you] should've, would've, could've done to make it better."

Of his involvement with Raquel, he added, "I could've handled things way better. Of course."

And though the VPR cast members have seen their fair share of cheating scandals throughout the series, Tom believes he's gotten even more "heat" since the affair was "really unexpected."

As for what viewers can expect from the reunion? The 39-year-old kept his lips sealed, noting that fans will have to wait and see.