Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Shares His Regrets About Affair With Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval is admitting he hasn't made the best decisions in recent months.
Just days after the Vanderpump Rules star and the rest of the cast wrapped up their highly-anticipated season 10 reunion taping, the Bravolebrity is sharing his thoughts on his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss and subsequent fallout, which led to his split from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.
"Hindsight's always 20/20, man," Tom told a photog in a video published by Page Six on March 28. "It's like when you look back at a situation, you think of all the things [you] should've, would've, could've done to make it better."
Of his involvement with Raquel, he added, "I could've handled things way better. Of course."
And though the VPR cast members have seen their fair share of cheating scandals throughout the series, Tom believes he's gotten even more "heat" since the affair was "really unexpected."
As for what viewers can expect from the reunion? The 39-year-old kept his lips sealed, noting that fans will have to wait and see.
However, a source previously told E! News that the special hosted by Andy Cohen will be a notable one as "tensions were so high" that "Andy ultimately had to separate two cast members before a fight could happen."
According to the insider, there was no shortage of verbal arguments since "it really felt like it was the full cast versus Tom and Raquel."
As for Tom and Raquel, 28, the pair "admitted their affair started as a hook up and wasn't a relationship right away," during the March 23 taping, per the source and by the day's end, the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner "was really emotional and regretful."
On the other hand, Ariana, 37, was emotional, but "she also kept her cool," with the source noting that "she cried but came prepared to talk too."
Fans will see the drama sur-ved up firsthand during the upcoming multi-part reunion.
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.
