TLC's Chilli Sets the Record Straight on Her Baby and Wedding Plans Amid Matthew Lawrence Romance

While attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27, TLC’s Chilli cleared the air on what her future with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence could look like: “We’re just very happy.”

Watch: Matthew Lawrence Gets Real About Starting a Family With Chilli

Don't go chasing baby rumors! 

Ever since Matthew Lawrence expressed hopes of having children with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, fans have been waiting for any and all updates. But while attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27, the TLC singer set the record straight on the timing of their plans. 

"First of all, we're not currently trying to have a child," she exclusively told E! News at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "We're not married yet so we're just very happy and growing in our relationship." 

But for the record, Chilli says this relationship is not your average romance.

"I've dated, but this cancelled out everything," she shared before looking at her longtime friend Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. "She knows." 

T-Boz went on to deliver her seal of approval of Chilli's main man and even expressed hope that her close friend and "sister" will get married one day in the future.

photos
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion

"Matthew's a special one," she explained. "I know my sister so he's special. Trust! Matthew, you better know."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lifetime

Back on New Year's Eve, Chilli and Matthew made their relationship Instagram official when they shared video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me" in matching pajamas.

Earlier this month, the former Boy Meets World actor confirmed he has connected with Chilli's 25-year-old son Tron, who she shares with ex Dallas Austin. When asked about having his own children one day, Matthew was optimistic.

"I hope," he told Entertainment Tonight. "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

But before it's time for marriage and any baby carriages, Chilli and the ladies of TLC are getting ready for their Hot Summer Nights 2023 tour. Kicking off June 1 in Alabama, the shows will be co-headlined by Shaggy and feature special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston

"You have to come see us," Chilli proclaimed. "We'll be on tour until July."

—Reporting by Adam Havener

