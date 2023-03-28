TLC's Chilli Sets the Record Straight on Her Baby and Wedding Plans Amid Matthew Lawrence Romance

Watch : Matthew Lawrence Gets Real About Starting a Family With Chilli

Don't go chasing baby rumors!

Ever since Matthew Lawrence expressed hopes of having children with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, fans have been waiting for any and all updates. But while attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27, the TLC singer set the record straight on the timing of their plans.

"First of all, we're not currently trying to have a child," she exclusively told E! News at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. "We're not married yet so we're just very happy and growing in our relationship."

But for the record, Chilli says this relationship is not your average romance.

"I've dated, but this cancelled out everything," she shared before looking at her longtime friend Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. "She knows."

T-Boz went on to deliver her seal of approval of Chilli's main man and even expressed hope that her close friend and "sister" will get married one day in the future.