Chef Jake Cohen Shares His Tips for a Stress-Free Passover Seder

We interviewed Jake Cohen because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the items shown are from Jake's Goldbelly line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking forward to Passover, but you're stressing out wondering how you're going to get everything done in time to host people in your home, take a deep breath. Chef Jake Cohen will make your holiday preparation so much easier.

His book Jew-Ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch is the perfect starting point for planning your passover meal. He even has you covered if you don't want to cook. You can order his delicious desserts and challah bread from Goldbelly.

If you want a stress-free Seder, Jake has the advice, recipes, and desserts that you need.