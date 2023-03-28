Chef Jake Cohen Shares His Tips for a Stress-Free Passover Seder

We interviewed Jake Cohen because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the items shown are from Jake's Goldbelly line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking forward to Passover, but you're stressing out wondering how you're going to get everything done in time to host people in your home, take a deep breath. Chef Jake Cohen will make your holiday preparation so much easier.
His book Jew-Ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch is the perfect starting point for planning your passover meal. He even has you covered if you don't want to cook. You can order his delicious desserts and challah bread from Goldbelly.
If you want a stress-free Seder, Jake has the advice, recipes, and desserts that you need.
E! What is your advice for hosting a stress-free Seder?
JC: Delegate! Decide what you're going to tackle this year. Brisket? Matzo balls? Chopped liver? Give the big things all your attention and ask for help where you need. That means assigning what guest can bring some desserts, or sides, or wine, or whatever else will give you a break. This holiday is such a meaningful opportunity to gather your loved ones to discuss systems of oppression and the value of freedom. If you're too busy being stressed about dinner, you're going to miss the true point of the gathering!
Jew-Ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch by Jake Cohen
If you want additional insights and recipes from Jake, check out his cookbook.
E!: What is a good host gift to bring for Passover?
JC: Obviously my Rainbow Matzo Crunch! But my new obsession for giving a host gift is offering to make something for the meal and bringing it in a chic serving dish or ceramic casserole pan that you can leave behind as the host gift. Best part is you don't have to lug anything home or even wash it!
Jake Cohen Rainbow Matzo Crunch
"Since Passover is coming and the challah, babka, and black & white cookies can't be eaten, I knew from day one I wanted to add matzo crunch on the line. It's a caramelized matzo bark topped with chocolate and rainbow sprinkles that truly is beloved by all ages. Passover desserts always get a bad rep and I wanted to change that narrative!"
Jake Cohen Classic Challah - 2 Pack
"My whole shtick is helping people feel more confident in the kitchen! I've always preached that you don't have to do it all, so it was the perfect partnership with Goldbelly to help step-in to help make your life a little easier when entertaining. You cook dinner and I'll handle the challah and dessert!"
Jake Cohen Birthday Cake Babka- 2 Pack
"I've always played around with making babka with nontraditional fillings, and birthday cake was always the most popular at my Shabbats. I mean what says celebration like birthday cake?"
Jake Cohen Mini Black & White Cookie Gift Tin
E!: There are such fun decorative touches in your Goldbelly collection. What inspired you to put a colorful spin on some classic foods?
JC: I don't take myself very seriously! I love to both honor tradition and break the rules at the same time to show what the future of Jewish food could look like. To me, the most important part is that everyone— both Jewish or not— is eating and celebrating these Jewish foods, so if a whimsical spin like birthday cake helps then it's still a win for Jewish food!
ThermoPro TP03B Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
E!: What's one kitchen gadget under $50 that you think everyone should have?
JC: An instant-read digital thermometer! The secret for the juiciest chicken, perfect medium-rare steak, and moist cake is using a thermometer to measure the internal temperature
This thermometer comes in two colors and it has 92,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Welch's Sparkling White Grape Cocktail Juice, Non-Alcoholic,
E!: Is there a non-alcoholic wine you recommend for Seder?
JC: As for wine, we always have an array of Kosher Passover wine and spirits for the guests who imbibe, plus chilled bottles of sparkling white grape juice for myself and the children!
Manischewitz Matzo Meal, 16 oz Resealable Canister- 2 Pack
E!: Is there an inexpensive essential that you keep re-buying for your kitchen?
JC: Matzo!! Matzo meal (ground up matzo) is an essential in my kitchen year-round. I always stock up on boxes (especially when they go on sale after Passover) and grind them up throughout the year for making latkes, meatballs, and so much more in the breadcrumb field!
Land O Lakes Salted Butter Half Sticks
E!: What's one kitchen essential you should always buy on sale?
JC: Butter is a must at all times. The second it goes on sale I stock up my freezer since there is always a batch of cookie dough on my baking horizon.
Still shopping? You'll love these Amazon home finds from the one and only Martha Stewart.