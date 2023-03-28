Julia Roberts Debuts Bangin' New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

Watch : Julia Roberts Rocks Dress With George Clooney's Face All Over It

Julia Roberts is turning heads with her fresh cut.

The Pretty Woman actress recently debuted fringe bangs and proved that spring is always a good time to switch up your trademark look. Julia, whose signature style consisted of a long one-length 'do, showcased her dramatic transformation at the Watches and Wonders event in Geneva on March 27.

For her red carpet appearance, Julia rocked an effortlessly wavy, textured look and paired her hairstyle with an off-white pantsuit and matching vest. If anything, her style moment felt like a modern take on '70s rock 'n' roll fashion and exuded Daisy Jones & The Six vibes.

The Steel Magnolias star's shaggy bangs—courtesy of her go-to hairstylist Serge Normant—wasn't the only beauty makeover worth noting either. She also touched up her hair color, unveiling a vibrant reddish-brown dye by hair colorist Kadi Lee.

Later in the evening, Julia wowed in a black long-sleeve dress that clung to her body like a fitted glove. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the actress accessorized with a bright emerald green Chopard necklace that complemented her new cut and color.