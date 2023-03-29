Exclusive

See Laverne Cox Make Her Diabolical Return to The Blacklist

Laverne Cox is reprising her role on The Blacklist as sadistic interrogator Dr. Laken Perillos, E! News can exclusively reveal. Watch a first look at her season 10 return, airing April 2.

Watch: Laverne Cox Returns as Sadistic Interrogator on The Blacklist

One of The Blacklist's most diabolical villains is back in action.

Laverne Cox is returning to the hit NBC series on the April 2 episode two years after first making her debut in season eight, E! News can exclusively reveal. The Emmy-nominated actress is reprising her role in season 10 as sadistic interrogator Dr. Laken Perillos known for torturing her victims with unorthodox methods.

In the first look above, Raymond "Red" Reddington's (James Spader) longtime nemesis Wujing (Chin Han) enlists Perillos' help to take him down.

"Before I was incarcerated, I studied you and your techniques," he flatters her in the preview. "I was an admirer."

Wujing then makes the motivation behind finding Red known.

"Before my escape from prison I was briefly held with a mad named Marvin Gerard, Raymond Reddington's lawyer," he explains. "According to Marvin Gerard, Raymond Reddington has spent the past decade working in partnership with the FBI. Before his death, Mr. Gerard provided me with a list of individuals imprisoned as a result of Reddington's unholy union with the Bureau. I was the first. Would you like to know your number?"

Laverne Cox's Best Looks Through the Years

And judging by the exclusive preview images below, it looks like Dr. Perillos will try using her tactics on Red's closest ally, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq), to track him down for Wujing now that she has her own target on her back.

One photo shows Dembe unconscious and hooked up to medical devices as Dr. Perillos watches over him with an evil grin. Meanwhile, Dr. Perillos and Wujing also confront fugitive and con man Robert Vesco (Stacy Keach), who previously swindled Red in earlier seasons, on their search for the FBI informant.

Check out the exclusive images below.

The final season of The Blacklist airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

