Why Women Everywhere Love Dani Marie's Sustainable, Plus-Sized Fashion

Sustainability, affordability, and honesty. Those are just a few of the pillars of Dani Marie, a line of size-inclusive clothing that's as timeless as it is feminine.

Founded as a "celebration of femininity and fuller figures," the label specializes in clothes from size 12-26 that's designed to make the wearer feel "confident and gorgeous." Here's how it all happened: Founders and IRL sisters Sylvie and Danielle originally ran Insyze, a social app dedicated to the plus-sized fashion marketplace.

From user feedback, they discovered a lack of suitable options for women who wore sizes 12 and above; many felt that the clothing available to them was poorly made, primarily crafted with synthetic fabrics, and felt unflattering to wear. So, what did the duo do? They invented the apparel the market was missing.

The result is Dani Marie, a high-end, romantic, and figure-friendly brand of dresses and blouses. Offering an array of stylish yet classic anchor pieces to build work outfits, date night looks, and party ensembles around, Dani Marie offers go-tos in patterns and prints alike. Each silhouette takes into account a fuller silhouette, for coverage that's elegant and sexy (but never too much).

