Why Women Everywhere Love Dani Marie's Sustainable, Plus-Sized Fashion

Sustainability, affordability, and honesty. Those are just a few of the pillars of Dani Marie, a line of size-inclusive clothing that's as timeless as it is feminine.
Founded as a "celebration of femininity and fuller figures," the label specializes in clothes from size 12-26 that's designed to make the wearer feel "confident and gorgeous." Here's how it all happened: Founders and IRL sisters Sylvie and Danielle originally ran Insyze, a social app dedicated to the plus-sized fashion marketplace.
From user feedback, they discovered a lack of suitable options for women who wore sizes 12 and above; many felt that the clothing available to them was poorly made, primarily crafted with synthetic fabrics, and felt unflattering to wear. So, what did the duo do? They invented the apparel the market was missing.
The result is Dani Marie, a high-end, romantic, and figure-friendly brand of dresses and blouses. Offering an array of stylish yet classic anchor pieces to build work outfits, date night looks, and party ensembles around, Dani Marie offers go-tos in patterns and prints alike. Each silhouette takes into account a fuller silhouette, for coverage that's elegant and sexy (but never too much).
Below, check out a few of our picks from Dani Marie's surprisingly affordable line, and head to their website to read the latest updates on their progress in sustainable sourcing.
Dani Marie Nicole Tie Front Maxi Dress
With 3/4-length sleeves, ruffled details, and a keyhole neckline, it's no wonder Dani Marie calls the Nicole maxi the "ultimate party dress."
Dani Marie Scarlett Tiered Midi Dress
The Scarlett midi is a versatile silhouette that's practically made for desk-to-drinks dressing.
Dani Marie Alesia Blouse Top
The Eva dress is one of Dani Marie's bestsellers, so they took the swingy style and adapted it into this wear-everywhere blouse.
Dani Marie Mia Blouse Sleeve Dress
Speaking of blouses, the puffed blouse sleeves on this tea-length fave elevate it beyond the everyday.
Dani Marie Gabrielle Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
Love your dresses flattering and with a flair for the dramatic? Meet your new go-to: The Gabrielle.
Dani Marie Diana Prairie Dress
Imagine: An ankle-skimming style that hits all the right notes of the prairie trend, doesn't swallow you up, and looks as dainty as can be. Oh, wait! You don't have to imagine it. You're looking at one right now.
Dani Marie Cleo Short Sleeve Midi Dress
This simple and sophisticated silhouette is the effortless go-to your wardrobe has been missing.
Dani Marie Jamie Short Sleeve Play Dress
A shorter, more daytime-friendly take on the Eva, the Jamie Play Dress is just...so cute. Adorable, even.
Dani Marie Arielle Tie Front Midi Dress
Bow details, poet sleeves, sweet ruffles — really, the Arielle has it all.
